Vistara to operate flights between Delhi and London from August 28 as part of India-UK air bubble

Private air carrier, Vistara, is set to operate special, non-stop flights between Delhi and London Heathrow airport from August 28 to September 30, this year marking its foray in long-haul international operations.

The flights have been introduced as part of the bilateral air bubble formed between India and the UK.

Earlier in August, India and the UK signed a bilateral air pact, under which the airlines of both countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions. India had signed similar bilateral pacts with Germany and France in July, news agency PTI reported.

Vistara is also seeking necessary regulatory approvals to soon operate similar special flights to Paris, France and Frankfurt, Germany.

Mr. Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “As the world starts opening up in a phased manner following an extended global lockdown, these special flights give us the privilege of facilitating travel between the two countries.

The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the route and will fly thrice a week between the two cities on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The one-way fares from Delhi to London start from Rs 29,912 for Economy Class, Rs 44,449 for Premium Economy passengers, and Rs 77,373 for those in Business Class.

The airline also received its second Dreamliner aircraft recently, further strengthening its fleet to operate more such long-haul flights and expand its international operations.

He added, “The arrival of our second Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner further strengthens our fleet and underlines our commitment to expanding globally. There is an inherent need for an Indian carrier with a modern fleet, world-class cabin products, and onboard service to fly non-stop on long-haul routes. Our Dreamliner aircraft help us distinguish our offering and give us a competitive edge in the market”, added Mr. Thng.

Bookings for these flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.