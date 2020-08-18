172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|vistara-to-operate-flights-between-delhi-and-london-starting-aug-28-as-part-of-india-uk-air-bubble-5724491.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vistara to operate flights between Delhi and London from August 28 as part of India-UK air bubble

The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the route and will fly thrice a week between the two cities on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Moneycontrol News

Private air carrier, Vistara, is set to operate special, non-stop flights between Delhi and London Heathrow airport from August 28 to September 30, this year marking its foray in long-haul international operations.

The flights have been introduced as part of the bilateral air bubble formed between India and the UK.

Earlier in August, India and the UK signed a bilateral air pact, under which the airlines of both countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions. India had signed similar bilateral pacts with Germany and France in July, news agency PTI reported.

Close

Vistara is also seeking necessary regulatory approvals to soon operate similar special flights to Paris, France and Frankfurt, Germany.

related news

Also Read: In talks with 13 more countries to have air travel bubbles, says aviation minister

Mr. Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “As the world starts opening up in a phased manner following an extended global lockdown, these special flights give us the privilege of facilitating travel between the two countries.

The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the route and will fly thrice a week between the two cities on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The one-way fares from Delhi to London start from Rs 29,912 for Economy Class, Rs 44,449 for Premium Economy passengers, and Rs 77,373 for those in Business Class.

The airline also received its second Dreamliner aircraft recently, further strengthening its fleet to operate more such long-haul flights and expand its international operations.

He added, “The arrival of our second Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner further strengthens our fleet and underlines our commitment to expanding globally. There is an inherent need for an Indian carrier with a modern fleet, world-class cabin products, and onboard service to fly non-stop on long-haul routes. Our Dreamliner aircraft help us distinguish our offering and give us a competitive edge in the market”, added Mr. Thng.

Bookings for these flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #Air Bubble #aviation #Business #coronavirus #Vistara

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.