you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In talks with 13 more countries to have air travel bubbles, says aviation minister

The 13 countries are: Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian government is in talks with 13 more countries to have an air travel bubble, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on August 18.

At present, the arrangement is with seven countries - The US, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar and Maldives.

"We are now taking these efforts forward and are negotiating with 13 more countries to establish such arrangements," Puri said.

Close

The 13 countries are:  Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

The minister added that air bubbles have also been proposed with  Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan.

"Going forward, we will consider such arrangements with other countries also," Puri said.

Since May, when the Vande Bharat Mission was launched, the repatriation exercise has flown 10.9 lakh Indians.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 04:37 pm

#'Vande Bharat' mission #Business #India

