Trending news LIVE Updates: Kim Jon Un's wife wears 'missile' necklace, National Deworming Day 2023

Ri Sol Ju, Kim Jong Un's wife, wears a Hwasong-17 monster ICBM Nuke-lace!#NorthKorea #KimJongUn #ICBM #missile #nuclear pic.twitter.com/FQTdR7EnDJ— EurAsian Times (@THEEURASIATIMES) February 9, 2023
Malayalam actor PK Rosy being featured on Google Doodle, Teddy Day ahead of Valentine's Day 2023, National Deworming Day and stories of grit coming from earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria are some of the biggest internet trends on February 10. The internet has innumerable things that catch our attention, with the average user having multiple tabs and apps open on their computer and phone. In this age when our attention spans are at their lowest, a large section of readers prefer bite-sized content
Here are the LIVE Updates on all things trending and viral today:
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals. He signed a 2.5 year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over 200 million euros ($216.54 million), and was appointed captain of the team.
#OperationDost— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 9, 2023
We Care.#IndianArmy#Türkiye pic.twitter.com/WoV3NhOYap
The parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot dead on the set of a low-budget western, are suing Hollywood star Alec Baldwin and the movie's producers, their lawyers said. Baldwin, also a producer on "Rust," was rehearsing a scene in which his character brandishes a Colt .45 when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed.
#OperationDost— NDRF 🇮🇳 (@NDRFHQ) February 9, 2023
In a joint ops with @AFADTurkiye the rescuers of NDRF successfully rescued a live victim (Child) @ 1300hrs.
Name- Beren, Age- 06 Yrs (Female)
From Street- 915, Bolo Sokak Bahcelievler Mah elevan, Nurdagi, Gaziantep.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MEAIndia @BhallaAjay26 pic.twitter.com/JVMQbJizrl
February 10 is observed as National Deworming Day, an initiative of the Union Health Ministry, in an attempt to make every child in the country worm-free. More than 836 million children are at risk of parasitic worm infections across the world. According to World Health Organization, 241 million children between the ages of 1 and 14 years are at risk of parasitic intestinal worms in India, also known as Soil-Transmitted Helminths (STH).
It's Teddy Day on February 10, the fourth day of the Valentine's week. Gift your loved ones the cuddly, stuffed toys and surprise them.
Google pays a tribute to Malayali actor PK Rosy on her 120th birth anniversary. She is remembered as the first leading lady of Malayalam cinema.
