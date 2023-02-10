English
    In photos: ISRO launches satellite built by 750 girl students

    AzaadiSAT-2.0, part of ISRO’s SSLV D2 launch on February 10, was designed by students across the country under the guidance of Chennai-based startup Space Kidz India.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
    ISRO’s SSLV D2 launch vehicle takes off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on February 10. (Image credit: ISRO)

    ISRO’s SSLV D2 launch vehicle takes off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on February 10. (Image credit: ISRO)

    The The Indian Space Research Organisation today launched its SSLV D2 rocket to put three satellites into an intended circular orbit. (Image credit: ANI)

    ISRO SSLV_Twitter The launch happened months after the maiden SSLV mission did not lead of the desired results. SSLV's first flight had taken place on August 7, 2022 but it encountered orbit anomaly and flight path deviation. (Image credit: ISRO)

    ar ISRO worked on improvements for months and launched the SSLV D2 from Sriharikota today. (Image credit: ISRO).

    (Image credit ISRO) There rocket carried three satellites - EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2.0. (Image credit ISRO)