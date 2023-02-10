In photos: ISRO launches satellite built by 750 girl students

ISRO’s SSLV D2 launch vehicle takes off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on February 10. (Image credit: ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation today launched its SSLV D2 rocket to put three satellites into an intended circular orbit. (Image credit: ANI)

The launch happened months after the maiden SSLV mission did not lead of the desired results. SSLV's first flight had taken place on August 7, 2022 but it encountered orbit anomaly and flight path deviation. (Image credit: ISRO)

ISRO worked on improvements for months and launched the SSLV D2 from Sriharikota today. (Image credit: ISRO).

There rocket carried three satellites - EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2.0. (Image credit ISRO)

Government school students aged 14-17 worked on AzaadiSAT, that will show amateur radio communication capabilities and measure radiation. To build it, the students learnt coding and programmed sensors that can function in space. They were guided by the startup Space Kidz India, whose work includes the design and launch of small satellites.

The project conforms to the United Nations' call for "Women in space". "This is the first of its kind space mission with an all-women concept to promote women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)," Space Kidz's Chief Technology Officer Rifath Sharook told news agency PTI.