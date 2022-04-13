US teen earns $4 million in scholarship, gets accepted into 27 universities

Jonathan Walker said that did his research and applied to only those universities that he liked. (Image credit: jwlkrrrr/Instagram)

Every spring teenagers in US apply to colleges of their choice and finally settle for one. For Jonathan Walker, that choice was difficult because he got accepted into every university that he applied to. All 27 of them.

The 18-year-old also won scholarships worth $4 million, reported ABC News.

"It's so crazy to think about that I applied to all these colleges and I got in," Walker said .

The universities that he has been accepted into include Harvard, Stanford, Yale, Duke and MIT.

Speaking about the application process, Walker told ABC News that he would have been "super thankful" even if he got through to any of these universities. When asked about his response after receiving all the acceptance letters, he said, "Time after time, I would just say that it was just surprise. Just to see that they were interested in me… I wouldn’t say I got used to it. Each time, I got to a new school, it was a ton of excitement.”

Before applying to them, Walker said he did his research on the universities and only sent applications to those that appealed to him. "Every time I researched a school, I would find something I like about them (each of the universities). Every school on my list, I could see myself going. I didn't apply to any school that I wasn't going to be happy at so I made a list and started applying to them," he said.

Apart from being a homecoming king, Walker is involved with the science club and is also on the varsity football team.

When asked about what drives him, the 18-year-old said, "I have been blessed by God with a lot of abilities so I just want to take the time and use it to the fullest extent." He also wants to have a positive effect on others' lives and try to inspire them.

Walker has also invented a device to address issues around prescription drugs and an internal combustion engine filter. He plans to pursue a double major in electrical engineering and biomedical engineering and aims to develop technology to help disadvantaged communities.





