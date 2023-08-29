US pilot flies over 9,000 km to reunite 9-year-old girl with her lost doll

The 9-year-old girl’s American doll named Beatrice went missing after a family trip. (Representative Image)

An American Airlines pilot flew 9,462 kilometers from Tokyo to Texas to reunite a little girl with her lost doll, as per the New York Post. The 9-year-old girl’s American doll named Beatrice went missing after a family trip. Everyone tried to search for her but to no avail.

Valentina Dominguez’s parents remembered that they last saw the doll in Tokyo while they were heading to Texas from a trip to Indonesia. “Beatrice was a big part of our lives for the past three or four years. I am feeling sad because she is very sad,” said Rudy Dominguez, her father.

Valentina was obviously dejected and sad after losing her beloved doll. So, her parents shared details about Beatrice on Facebook. The post caught the attention of the pilot named James Danen who then contacted the “lost and found” of Turkish Airlines at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo, as per the Post.

Danen then travelled with Beatrice while clicking pictures with her the whole time. He only lived miles away from the Dominguez family so he drove the doll over to their house to surprise Valentina last week.

''It's my nature. I like helping people... that's just what I like doing. I was really glad I could do something nice for somebody,'' Danen said.

"Beatrice means a lot to me. She brings me happiness and she's my best friend. When she was missing, when we got settled into our hotel, I felt very bad. I felt like my heart was broken,” Valentina told Good Morning America.