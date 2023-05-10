UK PM shares pic of 'Sunak Pharmacy': 'I grew up working there with my Mum'

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at his mother's pharmacy at Southampton. (Image credit: @rishisunakmp/Instagram)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday shared a few photos of his visit to his mother's pharmacy in Southampton where he worked as a child. The British Indian leader was back in his hometown to unveil plans for an expanded role for pharmacists to cut down long wait times for patients wanting to see a doctor, specifically a general practitioner (GP).

Posting pictures clicked in front of 'Sunak Pharmacy', the Prime Minister wrote, "When I talk about the NHS, I’m talking about my family’s calling. My Dad was a doctor, and I grew up working in the pharmacy, pictured here, with my Mum."

"It was incredible to pay that same pharmacy a visit yesterday, as we launched plans that will allow them to give out common prescriptions and do routine tests. These are measures that will reduce pressure on our hard-working GPs and will cut waiting lists for patients."



After the visit, Rishi Sunak spoke to reporters about the initiative to cut down waiting lists for the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), one of his government’s top priorities. Patients with minor ailments like earache and sore throat would now be encouraged to go directly to their pharmacist, freeing up GPs for more serious illnesses.

“By expanding the role of pharmacies, fewer people will need to see their GP in the first place,” the UK Prime Minister said.

“Today’s plans are expected to free up around 15 million GP appointments over the next two years for patients who need them most. Which means the next time you want to see your GP, you should be able to do so quicker."

He added that the government would end the 8 am rush by making sure patients are either given an appointment immediately when they call or signposted to a more appropriate service such as NHS 111 or their local pharmacy. "You will no longer be told to call back later,” said Sunak.

Cutting down on NHS wait times made worse as a result of the Covid pandemic, was among Sunak’s five key pledges at the start of this year.

(With inputs from PTI)