172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|twitter-users-in-india-have-a-field-day-as-us-tv-host-tomi-lahren-says-trump-is-wise-like-an-ullu-5753441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter users in India have a field day as US TV host Tomi Lahren says Trump is ‘wise like an ullu’

In her video message, Tomi Lahren thanked the Indian community in the US for supporting president Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign and his ‘Keep America Great’ agenda for the upcoming 2020 polls scheduled in November.

Moneycontrol News

A video of American conservative political commentator and former television host Tomi Lahren is going viral for after she called US president Donald Trump an ‘ullu’.

In her video message, Lahren thanked the Indian community in the US for supporting president Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign and his ‘Keep America Great’ agenda for the upcoming 2020 polls scheduled in November.

“Because President Trump is wise like an owl, or as you guys would say in Hindi – I hope I’m pronouncing this right – President Trump is wise like an “ullu”. I hope I said that right,” Lahren can be heard saying in the video.

related news

Unfortunately Lahren seems to be unaware of the fact that Indians don’t use "ullu" to denote wisdom. It in fact is used as an insult and usedto indicate the opposite of wise.

The former TV host’s efforts to connect with the Indians soon backfired and resulted in people making fun of her for the goof-up

Here are a few reactions to it:








On August 24, Trump secured sufficient votes to be re-nominated as the presidential candidate during the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Tomi Lahren #trends #US Election 2020 #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.