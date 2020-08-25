Twitter users in India have a field day as US TV host Tomi Lahren says Trump is ‘wise like an ullu’

A video of American conservative political commentator and former television host Tomi Lahren is going viral for after she called US president Donald Trump an ‘ullu’.

In her video message, Lahren thanked the Indian community in the US for supporting president Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign and his ‘Keep America Great’ agenda for the upcoming 2020 polls scheduled in November.

“Because President Trump is wise like an owl, or as you guys would say in Hindi – I hope I’m pronouncing this right – President Trump is wise like an “ullu”. I hope I said that right,” Lahren can be heard saying in the video.

Unfortunately Lahren seems to be unaware of the fact that Indians don’t use "ullu" to denote wisdom. It in fact is used as an insult and usedto indicate the opposite of wise.

The former TV host’s efforts to connect with the Indians soon backfired and resulted in people making fun of her for the goof-up

