Donald Trump formally re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate

US President Donald Trump was formally re-nominated as the Republican Party's presidential candidate for the November 3 elections.

Trump secured sufficient votes to be re-nominated as the presidential candidate during the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump, 74, who faces formidable challenge from former Democratic vice president Joe Biden, 77, is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech from the South Lawns of the White House on August 27.

According to reports, incumbents usually keep away from party conventions until their acceptance speech, but Trump, who is facing flak over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, showed up at the event.

While the once in four-year GOP (Grand Old Party) convention is being held in virtual mode due to the coronavirus pandemic, a small part of the official business of the convention is being held at Charlotte.

Trump was re-nominated following a roll call of votes from elected GOP delegates from all the 50 states. Vice President Mike Pence was re-nominated as the running mate of Trump. Pence made a surprise appearance at the Charlotte where the roll call vote was done.