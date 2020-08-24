172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|donald-trump-formally-re-nominated-as-republican-presidential-candidate-5750711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump formally re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate

Donald Trump, who faces formidable challenge from former Democratic vice president Joe Biden, is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech on August 27.

Moneycontrol News

US President Donald Trump was formally re-nominated as the Republican Party's presidential candidate for the November 3 elections.

Trump secured sufficient votes to be re-nominated as the presidential candidate during the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump, 74, who faces formidable challenge from former Democratic vice president Joe Biden, 77, is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech from the South Lawns of the White House on August 27.

Close

According to reports, incumbents usually keep away from party conventions until their acceptance speech, but Trump, who is facing flak over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, showed up at the event.

related news

While the once in four-year GOP (Grand Old Party) convention is being held in virtual mode due to the coronavirus pandemic, a small part of the official business of the convention is being held at Charlotte.

Trump was re-nominated following a roll call of votes from elected GOP delegates from all the 50 states. Vice President Mike Pence was re-nominated as the running mate of Trump. Pence made a surprise appearance at the Charlotte where the roll call vote was done.

The US President is also facing internal turmoil, with Steven Bannon, his former chief strategist being arrested on charges of fraud and Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's longest-serving and most influential advisors stepping down from her position. 
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 10:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Politics #US Elections 2020 #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.