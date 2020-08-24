Who is Kellyanne Conway? Everything you need to know about her

Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s most influential and longest serving advisers, announced on August 23 that she would be stepping down from her position and leaving the White House at the end of the month.

Conway cited the need to spend time with her four children in the resignation letter she posted last night. Her husband, George, had become an outspoken Trump critic and her family a subject of Washington’s rumour mill.

Her departure comes at an inopportune time for Trump, who faces a deficit in the polls as the Republican National Convention begins on August 24.

Here's everything you need to know about Conway

Kellyanne Conway, born Kellyanne Fitzpatrick on January 20, 1967, in New Jersey's Camden, grew up in Atco, close to Atlantic City. Conway's parents divorced when she was 3 years old and was raised by her mother and her sisters, reported Newsmax. "I grew up in a house with my mom and her mom, and two of my mother's unmarried sisters," she shared. "So four Italian Catholic women raised me."

She graduated from Trinity Washington University in the nation's capital, but spent her junior year abroad at Oxford University. She later earned a law degree at George Washington University. In 2001, Conway married George T. Conway III, a New York lawyer, and has four children with him, including twins.

Conway founded The Polling Company in 1995, to focus on consumer trends for corporate clients and helping conservative male candidates secure the votes of women. According to CNN, her client list mentioned who's who of conservative politicians and organizations: Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, Newt Gingrich's former presidential campaign, Reps. Steve King and Michele Bachmann, FreedomWorks, Americans for Prosperity, the Heritage Foundation, National Rifle Association, and Family Research Council.

According to the Washington Post, Conway met Trump in 2006, when she was living in one of his buildings. She even served on the condo board of the Trump World Tower in Manhattan.

In March 2015, Trump and Conway met again to discuss his presidential bid. She said Trump offered her a job on his campaign, but she refused as she feared how the public would view her partnership with him. She said, "Like, What are you doing there? Riding on a plane? Whispering in his ear about what he should say to women?"

Conway has also been associated with the anti-abortion movement. “The out-of-sight, out-of-mind mantra that propelled the pro-choice movement for decades is forever gone,” she told the New York Times.

Besides, as per reports, in 2014, she tried to convince Republicans to embrace comprehensive immigration reform and legal status for undocumented workers.

Conway has also co-authored the book What Women Really Want: How American Women Are Quietly Erasing Political, Racial, Class, and Religious Lines to Change the Way We Live along with Democratic strategist Celinda Lake.