Troops in Siachen forced to procure recycled boots, snow gear: CAG

The Indian Army had moved a proposal for opening up Siachen to tourists with a focus to showcase the working conditions of troops serving in the sector, and the government gave its nod, sources told news agency PTI. (File picture: Reuters)

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has pulled up the government for the acute shortage of gear and ration provided to troops posted in high-altitude reaches of Siachen and Ladakh.

In a report tabled in Parliament on February 3, CAG said the shortage is so acute that in the absence of special ration, the calorie intake of the Indian Army soldiers posted in the remote snowy reaches has fallen by 82 percent. That apart, the lack of new supplies of basic high-altitude gears such as snow goggles, snow boots, etc has forced the troops to procure recycled ones.

As per an Economic Times report, CAG categorically informed the Lok Sabha that a Budget constraint is to be blamed for this condition, wherein our soldiers have been denied necessary high-altitude clothing. Last year, the Defence Ministry too had informed the CAG that serious budget constraints led to the reduced procurement.

The pilot project to provide better housing conditions to the troops deployed in snowy peaks was reportedly a failure too. The findings of the CAG report are based on the auditing of ration and supplies for the years 2015-16 and 2017-18.

The CAG report highlights how it took authorities one year to hand over these to the soldiers, questioning the Indian Army on the reason behind the delay in procurement. “The audit noticed several instances of delay in procurement up to four years from the time of acceptance of necessity...Delayed procurement action... led to an acute shortage of essential high-altitude clothing and equipment items (HACE),” CAG said.

It also rapped the government for delaying the establishment of the Indian National Defence Academy, which was proposed way back in 1999.

As per the report tabled by the auditing authority, at two depots of the Indian Army's Northern Command, a deficiency of Extreme Cold Clothing and Equipment (ECC&E) was reported at 24 percent and 41 percent, respectively. Notably, Ladakh comes under the Northern Command, whose headquarters is expected to cater for all emergencies on the Pakistan and China fronts.

The ECC&E includes special multi-tasking boots, snow goggles, sub-zero coats, sleeping bags, etc, all of which are essential for survival and sustenance in high altitudes.

Special Clothing and Mountaineering Equipment (SCME) is a must for altitudes such as the Siachen Glacier. The report points to a dearth of supply, ranging from 15 to 98 percent. SCME paraphernalia includes cap, socks and face mask.