7 international tours you can plan under Rs 50,000

Dubai. (Photo: David Rodrigo via Unsplash)

If you are looking to travel abroad but do not want to spend a fortune, here's a list of top international destinations that you can visit under Rs 50,000. From idyllic island nations to age-old countries with diverse landscapes, these destinations are a diverse bunch:

Dubai

Dubai. (Photo: ZG Lee via Unsplash)

Dubai is our top pick for an international getaway for under Rs 50,000. Round-trip flights from Mumbai or Delhi will cost around Rs 25,000-28,000.

While in Dubai, we recommend taking public transport and participating in free activities such as unwinding on the beach or taking a self-guided walking tour of downtown Dubai or the Al Fahidi Historic District, which is an excellent spot to learn about the history of Dubai.

Dubai is home to several affordable hotels priced as low as Rs 7,000 per night. Our top picks are ​​XVA Art Hotel, Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa, and Rove Downtown Dubai.

Vietnam

Vietnam, located in Southeast Asia, is a scenic country with a diverse landscape. The north of Vietnam is mountainous, the central coast is home to serene beaches and limestone karsts, and the south features verdant rainforests and deltas.

You can book direct flight tickets to Ho Chi Minh City for under Rs 22,000, while you can get homestays for under Rs 5,000 per night in central Hanoi.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (Photo: Tron Le via Unsplash)

Vietnam offers many inexpensive activities for travellers, which include exploring the Old Quarter of Hanoi, visiting the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City, ​​taking a boat trip in Halong Bay and cycling through the Mekong Delta.

Sri Lanka

Galle, Sri Lanka. (Photo: Matthijs Idema via Unsplash)

The idyllic island of Sri Lanka is perfect if you’re looking for a holiday immersed in spectacular natural beauty. Flights to Colombo typically cost between Rs 25,000-28,000 (round trip) from Mumbai or New Delhi.

In Sri Lanka, we recommend skipping Colombo and making your way to the smaller towns of Hikkaduwa, Galle, and Ahangama. These towns have stay options that are much cheaper than Colombo. You can book a homestay, a hostel, or a budget hotel for as or under Rs 5,000 per night. These destinations offer numerous free things to do, such as going for hikes or swimming in the ocean.

Singapore

Singapore. (Photo: Jisun Han via Unsplash)

If you book in advance, you can get a roundtrip flight to Singapore for under Rs 28,000. Travellers can visit the Gardens by the Bay, the Singapore Zoo and the Singapore Art Museum for a nominal fee. You can also take a free walking tour to learn about the history of Singapore or cycle along the pristine Singapore River.

Singapore’s hawkers centres serve delectable authentic Singaporean, Chinese and Malay dishes at affordable prices. Tourists can stay at one of the city’s many affordable hotels. Our favourites are Hotel 81, Ibis budget Singapore Sapphire and ​​​​​​Wink @ McCallum Street.

Thailand

Hua Hin, Thailand. (Photo: Peeraphong Wiriya via Unsplash)

You can easily book a round trip for under Rs 30,000 to Bangkok from Mumbai or New Delhi.

In Thailand, we suggest renting a car and driving to one of the several beach towns, such as Hua Hin, Pattaya, Rayong, or Koh Samet.

These beach cities offer a number of well-appointed homestays, hotels, and hostels. Book your stay at Samed Villa Resort, Sea Sand Sun Hua Hin, or the Base Hostel Pattaya. These properties offer thoughtful service and excellent amenities.

Spend your days relaxing on the beach or discovering Thailand’s awe-inspiring natural landscapes.

Bahrain

Bahrain. (Photo: Charles Adrien Fournier via Unsplash)

Bahrain is a picturesque island country located in the Persian Gulf. The most expensive round-trip flight from Bahrain to India is around Rs 30,000.

Bahrain is well-loved for its pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and rich history. Visitors can immerse themselves in history at the Bahrain National Museum, the Bahrain Fort, and the Pearling Path.

In addition, travellers can relax at Al Jazair Beach, known for its awe-inspiring beauty, take a boat ride to Jarada Island, or explore the colourful ​​Manama Souq.

Cambodia

Siem Reap, Cambodia. (Photo: Paul Szewczyk via Unsplash)

The vibrant Southeast Asian country of Cambodia is frequented by tourists for its beautiful temples, tranquil beaches, and delicious food.

You can fly to Siem Reap under Rs 30,000 for major Indian cities. While in Cambodia, we suggest checking out the ancient temples of Angkor Wat, exploring the floating villages of Tonle Sap Lake, and going on a night safari.

Furthermore, Siem Reap offers numerous budget-friendly stay options. Golden Temple Hotel, The Lotus Blanc Resort, Hari Residence & Spa, and Rambutan Hotel & Resort are crowd-favourite properties in the city. These hotels have aesthetically pleasing interiors and are equipped with state-of-the-art amenities.