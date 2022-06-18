MC Travel Special | Around Doha with an Olympic cyclist

Finland-born Pia Sundstedt participated in the Sydney 2000 and London 2012 Olympics.

How often do you meet a tour guide who is also an Olympian? Maybe never! Finland-born Pia Sundstedt was a professional cyclist for 15 years. Apart from eight medals from World Championships and European Championships, Sundstedt also has three World Cup wins in the mountain bike cross-country marathon. Her most cherished accomplishments include representing Finland in two Olympic Games - Sydney 2000 and London 2012.

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup - scheduled in November - Sundstedt shared stories to bring Qatar’s history to life, recounted her journey from being a cyclist to a tour guide and shared some hidden gems to explore on your next visit to Qatar. Excerpts:

It's not every day that you get an Olympic cyclist to show you a city. How did you become a tour guide?

I had just finished my sporting career when I moved to Doha in 2012 along with my husband, a sports medicine doctor. For the first few years I worked as a cycling coach at Aspire Sports Academy in Doha. Then Qatar Tourism announced courses to become a tourist guide. I applied and today I am happy to show visitors the country we now call our second home. It’s been 10 years that I have lived (in) and loved this country and its people.

You come from the happiest country in the world with brutally cold winters and a great outdoor culture. How is it living in Qatar?

It wasn’t easy. It was a culture shock initially and at times also frustrating. Finns are used to a certain level of organization. But with time you learn to accept and love the differences.

What reactions do you commonly get when people realize they are being guided by an Olympian?

The tourists I meet for a day never know about my past as a professional athlete. But the ones I spend more time with do get to know that part of me. Their initial reaction is surprise which quickly turns to admiration. But it’s not about me – it’s about the Olympics. I am not special.

Do you still cycle and keep that part of your life alive?

Yes, I still exercise and keep fit. I ride my bike on the Olympic Cycling Track... a bike path that is more than 30km long. I walk, run, swim and participate in some of the local races. I just can’t let racing go, even if I feel like being lightyears from the shape I once was. Sports is a like a drug for me!

Tell us a bit about your tour.

Many people who come here do not really know what to expect. I like to show them the hidden aspect of the country. I love to take people to the northern side of the country where you can go biking or hiking in the beautiful mountains. We start with a tour of the historical sites in Al Jumail, a former pearl diving and fishing village, and end with a traditional Qatari meal.

Then there are the rock carvings at Al Jassasiya - Qatar’s largest and most important rock art site. Overall, archaeologists have found a total of some 900 rock carvings, or "petroglyphs," the earliest thought to date from Neolithic times. This deserted sandstone quarry is a heritage site packed with mystery.

The Zikreet area with the limestone mountains, peaceful desert and beautiful sea is a real hidden gem. From the migratory ostriches to the native oryx, and the crabs, many wilds roaming here leave the tourist amazed. There is an oasis, too, where you could find gazelle and falcons during the right season.

What are the things that people are surprised to find in Qatar?

People think it’s a desert nation and dune bashing is the only exciting sport here. But you will be surprised at the array of water sports here. There is really good kitesurfing here. Fuwairit beach is great for both beginners and experienced kiters. The shallow waters of Zekreet beach is another great location especially for beginners. Al Thakira Mangroves and the secluded Al Ruwais are other great locations for kiting. Paddle boating and kayaking are other other ways to keep active here. Of course you can just lie on the beach and watch the world go by… it depends on how active or laid back you want your vacation to be.