MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

COVID-19 second wave | Crisis in Indian aviation sector at 'point of no return': CAPA

"Failure to reduce the distress - and to do so within days, not longer - will result in irreparable damage to jobs and the sector as a whole," CAPA India said.

Moneycontrol News
May 23, 2021 / 10:05 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


The crisis in the Indian aviation sector owing to the second COVID-19 wave has reached a "point of no return", aviation consultancy firm CAPA India said on May 23.

If the Ministry of Civil Aviation fails to adopt immediate measures to contain the crisis, the sector would end up suffering an irreparable loss, it said.

The situation "can no longer be ignored" by the government, it said. "Failure to reduce the distress - and to do so within days, not longer - will result in irreparable damage to jobs and the sector as a whole," CAPA tweeted.

The warning was reiterated by CAPA days after it claimed that the Indian aviation sector was likely headed towards a "collapse".

In a report titled Key Trends in Indian Aviation in FY2022: Impact of Second Wave, released on May 3, the consultancy firm stated that COVID-19 has "inflicted massive losses and led to an increasing debt burden on carriers that were structurally ill-equipped to absorb this impact".

Close

Related stories

“The extent of the challenge is reflected in the fact that Indian carriers under-recovered $70 per flyer in FY21," the report said.

Also Read | COVID-19 impact | 57.25 lakh domestic air passengers in April, 26.8% lower than March: DGCA

Domestic and global aviation has been hit since March 2020, when coronavirus was declared as a pandemic. While international flights continue to remain suspended in India, the domestic carriers - which began inching towards pre-pandemic levels - were hit in late March by the onset of the second virus wave.

The domestic air passenger traffic in April declined to 57.25 lakh, marking a 26 percent month-on-month drop, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #air passenger traffic #aviation #CAPA India #DGCA #domestic aviation #Ministry of Civil Aviation
first published: May 23, 2021 10:05 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.