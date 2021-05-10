COVID-19 negative report mandatory for entry of outsiders in Himachal's Spiti Valley

Himachal Pradesh's scenic Spiti Valley (File image: ANI)

The Lahaul-Spiti district administration, in view of the second pandemic wave, has made COVID-19 negative report mandatory for entry of outsiders in Spiti Valley - which draws a significant tourist footfall during the peak summer months.

A testing centre was set up on May 10 at Hurling, the entry point for Spiti Valley. The centre would function from 8 am to 8 pm, and would check for COVID-19-related symptoms on outsiders seeking entry into the region, Hindustan Times reported citing an official.

The move is aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus infection among the local villagers, the official was reported as saying. The testing centre would record details of outsiders entering into the valley, which would aid in contact-tracing if positive cases are later detected.

The migrant labourers, who arrive in Spiti valley for repair and restoration work ahead of the start of peak tourism season in June-July, would need to produce a COVID-19 negative certificate issued from their respective panchayats, Additional District Magistrate Gian Sagar was reported as saying by the newspaper.

Also Read: North-East states, hills play host to long-term workationers as Covid wave washes over metros

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Over the last two weeks, 46 cases of COVID-19 have reportedly been detected in Spiti. The tribal region has, since the outbreak of the disease, has recorded 651 coronavirus infections. A total of 611 among them have recovered, whereas, the active caseload stands at 37, reports said.

Across Himachal Pradesh, tourism sector has been hit due to resurgence of the health crisis. The state is placed under a lockdown till May 17.

A relaxation in curfew for three hours per day has come into effect from May 10. In Shimla, the relaxation will be from 10 am to 1 pm, in Kangra and Solan, it will be from 8 am to 11 am, an official said.

In Chamba, the curfew would be eased from 10 am to 1 pm and in Lahaul-Spiti from 11 am to 2 pm, the official added.