9 international cities you can explore in less than Rs 75,000

Nairobi is the only capital city in the world with a national park within its boundaries.

With a drop in Covid cases, several countries are opening their doors*. You do not require a fat purse for a good holiday. Here are a few international cities that can be covered in less than Rs 75,000. Note that flight options are limited right now and flight price is not included in the mentioned cost.

1. Nairobi (Kenya)

An average 4-5 night package in Nairobi will cost approximately INR75,000 based on the choices of stay and itinerary.

Direct flights from India to Kenya are temporarily suspended.

(Additionally, India's DGCA has extended the ban on international flights from/to all countries till the end of day on July 31, 2021.)

4 nights in Four Points by Sheraton is priced at Rs 45,000+; Rs 23,000+ in We Hotel & Suites.

Currency: 1 Kenyan Shilling = INR 0.69

2-3. Moscow and St Petersburg (Russia)

A 5-night Moscow-St Petersburg trip, including accommodation, sight-seeing, airport transfers + breakfast would cost US $800 per person on twin-sharing basis.

The average cost of a decent Continental/Indian meal (no alcohol) is US$ 12-15.

A 9-night Moscow-St Peterburg-Sochi trip (3 nights in each city), including accommodation, sight-seeing, airport transfers + breakfast, would cost US $1,400 per person on twin-sharing basis.

Aeroflot flies direct from New Delhi into Moscow. Economy return flight cost: Rs 40,000 + per person (Please check latest updates from DGCA on international flights from and to India)

Currency: 1 US dollar = INR 74.26; 1 Russian Ruble = INR 1.03

4. Istanbul (Turkey)

4-night stay in Nippon Hotel is priced at Rs 19,000+; Rs 21,000+ in Samir Deluxe Hotel; Rs 39,000+ in White House Hotel Istanbul.

Average meal in a modest cafe will cost 25 Turkish Lira. Set aside minimum US$ 50 for two meals/person/day + transportation, museum entrance fees, incidentals, etc.

No direct flights from India to Turkey at the moment. Qatar Airways will operate flights to Turkey from Dubai and Doha. Direct flights between India and UAE will remain suspended until July 6, as per Air India.

Currency: 1 Turkish Lira = INR 8.52

5. Port Louis (Mauritius)

When Mauritius opens its doors on July 15, Indian tourists will have to stay in a hotel for 14 days before being permitted to move around the island (remember that the DGCA in India has banned scheduled international passenger flights till the end of day on July 31; check the latest updates before making your plans).

There is no mandatory minimum stay for only-resort stays. Accommodation in Port Louis starts at around Rs 10,000/ per day per person (3 star). Rates vary with star category/meal plan/season.

According to Mauritius Tourism Board, the must-sees in Port Louis include the Blue penny Museum, Aprawasi Ghat, Mauritius Botanical Garden, Le Caudan Waterfront, Adelaide Fort, Port Louis Market.

Find list of approved hotels on: https://mauritiusnow.com/where-to-stay-in-mauritius/

Currency: 1 Mauritian Rupee = INR 1.75

6. Zurich (Switzerland)

Fully vaccinated Indians can travel to Switzerland (visa submissions have resumed). Note that Switzerland is only allowing Covishield-vaccinated Indians; those with Covaxin and Sputnik vaccines are not allowed to enter Switzerland.

Currently, there are no direct flights between India and Switzerland but Emirates was scheduled to resume Delhi-Dubai-Zurich flights on July 7. (Please check DGCA updates on international flights to and from India; at the time of publishing, the ban on flights had been extended to July 31, 11.59pm)

Youth hostels are easily available for 100 Swiss Francs (Sfr) a night; a 3-star can be booked for 150 Swiss Francs a night. Note that currently Swiss cities are cheaper than the mountain destinations.

4-night stay in Courtyard by Marriott Zurich North costs Rs 42,000 +; Crowne Plaza Zurich is Rs 35,000 +.

Average meal in Zurich should cost around Sfr 18 per person. Breakfast is usually a little cheaper than lunch or dinner.

Currency: 1 Swiss Franc = INR 80.71

7. Cairo (Egypt)

4 nights in Pyramisa Suites Hotel is priced at Rs 18,000+; Rs 23,000+ at Le Meridien Cairo Airport; Rs 17,000+ at Golden Tulip Hotel Flamenco; Rs 36,000+ at Sheraton.

Average meal cost in Cairo is (price in Egyptian Pound): Pizza: 40; Coffee and sandwich: 40; Average lunch: 45; Fast food: 30. Hotel lunches are cheaper than dinners.

Nile Cruise with dinner and entertainment between 250 and 350 EGP.

Currency: 1 Egyptian Pound = INR 4.77

8. Maldives

On July 15, Maldives will resume visa-on-arrival for South Asian countries. All tourists travelling will need a negative PCR result to enter Maldives.

4 nights in Medhufushi Island Resort is priced at Rs 22,000+; Rs 21,000+ at Crystal Sands; Rs 35,000+ at Crown Beach Villas. Most resorts offer full board package, check meal plan before booking.

Note that there will be extra cost for transfer to the island where the resort is located. Return flights on sea planes cost US$ 300+ per person. Islands closer to Male airport can be reached via boats that cost less.

Currency: 1 Maldivian Rufiyaa = INR 4.85

9. Johannesburg (South Africa)

5 nights per person in Southern Sun Rosebank (4-star property) is INR 18,726; INR 6,742 per room per night (for 2 people).

Safari experience: INR 11,500 per person sharing per night for bed and breakfast in a King Room at Ngala Lodge.

Adventure: Hot air ballooning (Approx. INR 10,000 per person); Bungee jump off Orlando Towers (Approx. INR 3,000 per person); Go on a 2 Hour Soweto Bicycle Tour (Approx. INR 2,700 per person)

Rendezvous with history: Maropeng and Sterkfontein Caves (Approx. INR 1000 for both caves); Apartheid Museum (Approx. INR 400); Mandela’s House (Approx. INR 200)

Free activities/places to visit: See the James Hall Museum of Transport, Visit Constitution Hill, Watch the sunset from Northcliffe Hill, Go Hiking at Meville Koppies Reserve, Zoo Lake, Museum Africa, Stroll around the historic Vilakazi Street, Visit Adler Museum of Medicine

Basic return flight cost (economy): Approx. INR 35,000* Fares are subjective and may vary on a real-time basis (please check DGCA updates on international flights).

*International flights from and to India are banned till 11.59pm on July 31, as per a circular by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) dated June 30, 2021. So, please make your plans accordingly.