9 countries that are taking visa applications from Indian tourists right now

Last week, we covered a list of nine overseas destinations that are now open to tourists from India. Read on to know the latest updates from nine more countries that are taking visa applications from Indian travellers now, and how to apply.

Some of these countries are slated to open their borders in July, and in some direct flights are not yet operational. So do check the dates and details before firming up any travel plans.

1. South Africa

Download the South African visa application forms from: https://visa.vfsglobal.com/one-pager/southafrica/india/english/pdf/VISA-APPLICATION-FORM.pdf

Submit the completed visa application form in-person at the nearest VFS Visa Application Centre listed on the website.

Fee: No visa fee for Indian nationals. VFS logistics fee to process visas from Mumbai and Delhi is INR 2,040; INR 2,301 to process visas from Gurugram, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Goa.

Processing time (minimum working days): Mumbai and Delhi: 5; other centres: 7 days; Vaccine passport: Not available currently

Flights operational right now: Qatar Airways flights available daily via Doha; Ethiopian Airlines flights available every Friday via Addis Ababa; Emirates slated to fly from India to South Africa (via Dubai) starting July 7, 2021. Check respective airline websites for more information before booking. Basic return flight cost (economy): Approximately Rs 30,000 (subject to change).

2. Turkey

Apply for visa on https://gatewayglobe.com/en/india

Vaccine passport: Not mandatory currently. Gateway offers travel health insurance service at the visa application centre at the best value-price.

Fee: Gateway Service Fee; Rs 4,201. Premium Lounge visa service charge: Rs 6,195. Call 022 67866029 to schedule an appointment.

Processing time (minimum working days) in Turkish embassy: New Delhi: 4; Kolkata: 6 ; Mumbai: 10; Bengaluru and Chennai: 11; Hyderabad: up to 9 working days.

Total visa costs are charged only in INR and only in cash. Credit card is not accepted.

Flights: No direct flights from India to Turkey at the moment. Qatar Airways is operating flights to Turkey from Dubai and Doha. Flights between India and UAE will remain suspended until July 6, as per Air India.

3. Kenya

Online visa applications for Kenyan are open now. Visit the official website, www.ecitizen.go.ke, to apply. Check safety and health guidelines on https://www.kaa.go.ke/airports/passenger-guide/

A single-entry visa is valid for three months from the date of issue.

Travel itinerary, return ticket, hotel bookings mandatory for visa application.

Fee: Single entry: US$ 51; Multiple entry: US$ 101 + card handling charges.

4. Mauritius

Visa on arrival: When Mauritius opens its doors on July 15, you can opt for visa on arrival at immigration counter. No visa fee for Indians. Documents required for tourist visa are: passport, confirmed return ticket, proof of hotel booking (voucher issued by hotel or travel agent).

Premium visa: The other option is long-stay Premium visa that one can apply for online at https://mauritiusnow.com/mauritius-visa/. This visa allows a non-citizen to stay in Mauritius for up to a year with a chance to renew. There is no visa fee.



You must be able to produce proof of your long-stay plans, accommodation and the purpose of your visit;



You must have sufficient travel and health insurance;



You can work remotely from the island but cannot enter the Mauritius labour market;



The main place of business and source of income and profits should be outside of Mauritius;



All passengers under the Premium visa will have to go through the sanitary and health protocols established by the country's ministry of health and wellness.



To qualify for Premium visa, you must meet the following criteria:

Flights: Air Mauritius has not announced resumption of direct flights to Port Louis. You can fly on Emirates via Dubai.

5. Zambia

Register and apply for visas online at https://eservices.zambiaimmigration. gov.zm/#/sign-up

Evisa: Indians are eligible to apply for e-visas. Persons below the age of 16 cannot apply for an e-Visa. If travelling with an adult, they must be included in the adult’s application during the application process.

Stay duration: Ordinary visitors and tourists are entitled to a free 90-day visit in any period of 12 months from the day of first entry into Zambia, while business visitors are entitled to a free 30-days visit in any period of 12 months.

Fee: Single entry visa fee is US$ 50; double entry: US$ 80; multiple entry: US$ 150

6. Saudi Arabia

Visa on arrival: Indians holding a valid US, UK or Schengen visa (who have travelled to the visa-issuing country) and are travelling by the Saudi national carrier for tourism will be offered visa-on-arrival in Saudi Arabia. Such visa holders must have visited the visa-issuing country before landing at any Saudi airport via a Saudi air carrier.

Fee: Fees for all visit visas, including e-Visa, visa-on-Arrival and Consulate visa, are SAR 300, and the cost of the new comprehensive medical insurance that covers COVID-19 treatment is SAR 180, including tax, bringing the total to SAR 480 (1 SAR = INR 19.79)

Only those who are 18 years old or above can apply for a visa. For travellers below 18, a person over 18 must be your guardian when applying for the visa.

7. Ukraine

E-visa: Indian nationals are eligible for E-visa to Ukraine. E-visa is valid for up to 30 days. Check details of required documents and apply online at www.visaukraine.com

Apply at least a week or two before the date of departure, in cases of unexpected delays. Ukrainian visa fee can be paid using a credit or debit card. The approved e-Visa is sent to the applicant by email.

Visa on arrival facility is currently not available.

8. Armenia

Official website: https://www.mfa.am/en/visa/

E-visa: Indians can apply for E-visa at https://evisa.mfa.am

Documents required include air ticket, hotel reservation, invitation, medical/travel insurance, and proof of sufficient funds, etc.

Fee: Visitor visa up to 21 days of stay is US $6. Visitor visa up to 120 days of stay is US$ 31. Multiple entry visitor visa for up to 60 days of stay with 6 months validity: US$ 41. Multiple entry visitor visa for up to 120 days of stay with one year validity: US$ 82

Processing time: The typical wait time for processing is up to 3 working days when applying by E-visa system.

9. Tanzania

Official website: https://evisatanzania.org/

E-visa: Indians are eligible for E-visa which is a single-entry visa, valid for 90 days, that allows travellers to enter and travel to Tanzania and Zanzibar.

You can enter Tanzania through following ports of entry: Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA), Namanga border, Tunduma border.

Fee: Single entry: US$ 50; Multiple entry: US$ 100. Business visa single entry: US$250. Next day service is an extra US$ 50 and same day service is available for US$100.

Multiple entry visa is valid for one year, 90 days at a time.

Processing time: If you are applying at an Embassy/Consulate, visa processing takes a minimum of 5 working days.

Mt Kilimanjaro, Tanzania.

USA

Student visas: “Student visas remain a top priority for the U.S. Mission to India, and we are making every attempt to facilitate student travel in time for the fall semester,” according to the official website https://in.usembassy.gov/visas/

If you have not yet been able to schedule a visa appointment, check https://ustraveldocs.com/in for availability. Additional July and August student visa appointments are being added at posts across India as conditions allow.

Non-immigrant travel visa: On April 30, US President Joe Biden signed Presidential Proclamation 10199 suspending most nonimmigrant travel from India. In light of the travel suspension and due to the current pandemic situation in India, most other routine nonimmigrant visa and VAC appointments at US Embassy New Delhi and the consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai remain extremely limited.

Scheduled appointment: If you scheduled an upcoming appointment, check your account at https://ustraveldocs.com/in to determine whether your appointment is still valid.

For detailed information about the current status of visa services and visa restrictions related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, visit travel.state.gov