Transgender flight attendant, featured in airline video, found dead after emotional note

Kayleight Scott was found dead in her Denver apartment. (Image credit: hayitskay97/Instagram)

A transgender flight attendant with United Airlines was found dead in her apartment in what is suspected to be death by suicide. Kayleight Scott’s death comes after she posted an emptional note on Facebook and Instagram, suggesting that she is ending her life.

“As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologise to everyone I let down. I am so sorry I could not be better. To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger,” she wrote on social media.

“Please understand that me leaving is not a reflection on you, but the result of my own inability to turn myself for the better,” she added, naming a few people and sending them her apologies.

Hundreds of people commented on her Facebook post, expressing their shock and sadness at her death.

In 2020, Scott was featured in a United Airlines video in which she shared her story about her gender transition.

“I used to be so embarrassed about being trans, and all I wanted was to blend in and be cis. But times have changed and I’ve started looking back at the bigger picture and understand I do have a story to tell,” she had said in the video.

She had praised United Airlines for being an equal opportunities employer with a strong representation of LGBTQ+ employees.

Condoling her death, the airline shared its statement with Paddle Your Own Kanoo, “We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Kayleigh Scott and extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and coworkers,” United Airlines said.

Her last photo on Instagram, where she has over 4,600 followers, features her on a trek in the North Star Mountain in the state of Washington.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out immediately to a suicide prevention helpline. You can find some phone numbers and contact information here:

iCall Psychosocial Helpline - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Aasra - 91-9820466726 (24 hour helpline)

Mitram Foundation - +91 80 2572 2573 or +91-90197 08133 from 10 am to 4 pm on all days.

Samaritans Mumbai - +91 84229 84528 / +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530 (5 pm to 8 pm, all days)