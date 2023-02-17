Tim Hortons Lahore's long queues vs cash-strapped Pakistan in viral photos divides Twitter

Tim Horton's opened its first outlet in Pakistan on February 10. (Image: @TheArdentSoul/Twitter)

Cash-strapped Pakistan has a different side too. On February 10, Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons opened its first branch in Lahore and even a 48-year high inflation couldn’t keep thousands away from coffee.

Tim Hortons was established in 1964 and has 5352 outlets across the world. And the Lahore outlet smashed a global record with the highest opening day sale in the 61-year history of the brand.

Long queues outside the outlet were a common sight on February 10 and photos and videos of the so-called phenomenon made it to Twitter.

“As the first day sale of Tim Hortons in Pakistan breaks record of most sales in the world, The world must be laughing at us, we are at brink of default, our people are dying of hunger but let's enjoy an overpriced cup of ordinary taste coffee,” one user wrote sharing a photo of a long queue.



As the first day sale of Tim hortons in Pakistan breaks record of most sales in the world, The world must be laughing at us, we are at brink of default, our people are dying of hunger but let's enjoy an overpriced cup of ordinary taste coffee pic.twitter.com/Cs2tgwy7w2

— Ayeshay (@champagne_lassi) February 12, 2023

“On one hand poor are lining up for one bag of subsidised flour and riches are queue up for Tim Hortons coffee. If Star Bucks and Pret A Manger are eyeing Pakistan, FBR must think of taxing those who are enjoying Europe in Pakistan without paying a penny of tax,” a journalist wrote sharing a video of the queues.People also spoke about the two types of Pakistan – one queuing for flour and another queuing for overpriced coffee at Tim Hortons amid a crippling economic crisis.

“There are 2 #Pakistan (s), one that are in queue of utility stores for aata & ghee, & the other is at #TimHortons. It scares me , that there is nothing in the middle scares me,” one user tweeted.



Two sides of Pakistan

Tim Hortons Flour pic.twitter.com/5ZeDpsOzi9

— Kinza Hashim (@Iamkinza44) February 12, 2023



Over 60 % population of Pakistan is living below poverty line, meanwhile the rest has broken 61 years sales record of Tim Hortons. pic.twitter.com/5ApccTa126

— Zohaib Khattak (@zohaibofficialk) February 13, 2023



Long queues, packed hall, no space in parking, almost chaotic. Tim Hortons at 9:00 AM in Lahore on its first day.

Kithy aey Mahngae? pic.twitter.com/NoLK3HMVoe

— Tehseen Bajwa (@TBajwa7) February 11, 2023



No-one

IMF team after looking Tim Hortons

Pakistan First day sales pic.twitter.com/54msGXaeJd

— Musa Irfan KhanLQ (@abayyarmusa) February 12, 2023



Tim Hortons in Pakistan . pic.twitter.com/RCAJFq0Q48 — Bibi HadidQG (@Bibihadidi) February 12, 2023

Memes too followed.There were many who spoke in favour of the elites queuing up to buy Tim Hortons.

“Tim Hortons this Tim Hortons that? What is your issue? Log apna paise ujaarne aaye hain aap ka kya jata hai? Beshak 1500 ki coffee lein ya 3000 You don’t have to be edgy about everything. Take a break jeez,” one user tweeted.

“So now people have problem with other people going to Tim Hortons to eat and enjoy?? Bus ker doooo. Tmharey say paisey ley ker jaa rahey hain?? (Stop it already. Are they taking your money for the coffee?)” another user said.