TikTok user, 18, arrested for posting prank videos of 'trespassing challenge' in London

An 18-year-old TikTok user was arrested by London police for playing and recording pranks, in which he would barge into the home of strangers. As per a report published in BBC, Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, who goes by the username "Mizzy" on TikTok was charged after he failed to comply with a Community Protection Notice. The report also stated that he was to appear before a court on Wednesday.

"An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and is currently in police custody," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Monday, confirming that he was arrested later in the evening.

"The arrest follows an investigation into social media footage which featured a number of incidents, including apparently unsolicited approaches made towards members of the public in the street or on transport, and entering addresses without the apparent permission of the owners," police officials added in the video.

The pranks were part of a strange trespassing challenge, which were extremely popular on TikTok. Several users were critical of the videos and demanded action. Though TikTok later deleted the videos, they can still be accessed on platforms such as Reddit.

In one of the videos titled "walking into random houses", the TikTok user and his friends can be seen, filming themselves entering a residence uninvited two weeks ago.

The men can be seen opening the front gate and entering the house while woman is sweeping the front yard. With her house intruded by unknown visitors, the woman follows the teenagers into the house and calls out the name of James, who could be the house owner, to "come to the front door right now".

The users try to speak to the man and ask his name, but he escorts them to the door, saying "We've got kids, man,".

The TikTok user claimed he went to the family's house again a day after posting the video and apologised.

