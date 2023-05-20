Airline weighs passenger ‘like baggage’ before flight, divides opinion

Screengrab from a TikTok video uploaded by @lilwessel

A flyer has shared the moment her co-passenger was asked to step on a weighing scale at an airport before she was allowed to board her flight.

TikTok user @lilwessel shared a clip which shows the passenger being weighed on the luggage scale at an airport. She explained that the woman was asked to step on the scale that is used to weigh bags because there was confusion over her weight – she claimed that she weighed 130lbs [58 kg] but airline representatives apparently did not believe her.

“The whole airport trying to mind their own business as a woman is asked to step on the baggage scale because she claimed she was 130lbs,” the TikTok user wrote. “It’s a tiny plane so they needed our weight to take off for safety reasons,” she added by way of explanation.

The clip was originally posed in March but has gone viral again at a time when several plus-sized influencers have called on airlines to be more inclusive. It has amassed over 1.6 million views on TikTok, according to The New York Post.

The incident has divided opinion on social media, where some sided with the airline and others said that singling out one passenger to weigh was uncalled for.

“It would have been kinder to weigh her out of sight of the passengers,” wrote one person on Twitter. “That’s so messed up,” another said.

Several others, however, called it a safety risk and supported the airline’s decision to weigh the woman passenger. “Relax, small planes everyone has to do.. Context is important,” one person said. “Well, it’s that or risk the plane not being weighted correctly and crashing after take-off!” another user added.