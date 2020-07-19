App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This massive 74-wheel truck took one year to reach Kerala from Maharashtra. Here’s why

Usually, trucks take a week to cover the 1,700 km dstance. However, because of the massive size of the truck, it could move only an average of 5 km per day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A ginormous truck carrying a hefty machine called an aerospace horizontal autoclave took one whole year to travel from Maharashtra to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Kerala.

The 74-wheel truck left Nashik in July 2019 and finally reached Thiruvananthapuram on July 19, 2020, after crossing four other states, covering a distance of 1,700 km.

Why did it take so long?

Usually, trucks take a week to travel from Maharashtra to Kerala. However, because of the massive size of the truck among several other factors, it could move only an average of five kilometres per day.

Close

Believed to be a Volvo FM model, the truck is so huge it blocks the entire road when it moves, leaving no space for other vehicles to pass. According to a Hindustan Times report, it required a 32-member crew to control its movement.

Police reportedly provided a pilot car to avert chances of any road mishap when the truck passed through cities, while trees had to be chopped and electric lines removed to ensure smooth movement of the mammoth vehicle.

The coronavirus lockdown also extended the journey. The truck was reportedly stuck in Andhra Pradesh for a month after the nationwide lockdown was imposed.
