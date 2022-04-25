Thieves use crane to dig out ATM in Maharashtra. Crazy footage is viral

A JCB machine was used to steal an ATM in Maharashtra (Image: InGoa24x7/Facebook)

A viral video shows the moment thieves used a crane to dig out an ATM in Maharashtra. The bizarre robbery took place in the Miraj area of Maharashtra’s Sangli district. As per local reports, in the early hours of April 23, unidentified persons used a JCB machine to knock down the door of an ATM booth and steal the machine.

CCTV footage of the crime has since gone viral online, racking up thousands of views on Facebook. In the video, a person wearing red trousers first enters the Axis Bank ATM booth. Seconds after he steps out, a crane smashes the glass door of the booth open. It then proceeds to dig out the ATM and drags it out. Take a look:

Miraj Gramin Police station in-charge, Inspector Chandrakant Bedre, said that there was Rs 27 lakh in cash in the Axis Bank ATM, according to a report in Republic. Moreover, the JCB machine used to steal the ATM was also stolen from a petrol pump.

"A JCB was stolen from the petrol pump and then, they used this JCB to steal the ATM machine. We found the stolen JCB and also found the ATM machine. There was Rs. 27 lakh cash in the ATM machine," Bedre said, adding that the incident took place in the intervening night of April 22 and April 23.

"We are investigating the CCTV Footage of the petrol pump. And from the information available we have made two teams for the investigation, " Inspector Chandrakant Bedre said.





