App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The pic of an MP saluting a cop went viral: Here’s why

Soon after the photo went viral, Twitter went abuzz with ‘protocol’ discussions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Former Andhra Pradesh Circle Inspector Gorantla Madhav (Image: Facebook/ Gorantla Madhav)
Former Andhra Pradesh Circle Inspector Gorantla Madhav (Image: Facebook/ Gorantla Madhav)
Whatsapp

When the picture of a Member of Parliament saluting a police officer went viral recently, the netizens could not help but wonder why a parliamentarian would bow down before a cop. Here’s the story behind the photograph.

Gorantla Madhav is now an elected MP from Hindupur constituency in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district. Before taking to politics, Madhav was a Circle Inspector from Kadiri.

A YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate, he won from the Hindupur parliamentary constituency by a huge majority of nearly 1.5 lakh votes against Kristappa Nimmala, the sitting Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP.

Recently, a picture of Madhav exchanging pleasantries with Mahboob Basha, his former boss and CID Deputy Superintendent of Police, went viral on the internet. In the photo, both could be seen saluting each other in the presence of other cops.

related news

Soon after the photo went viral, Twitter went abuzz with “protocol” discussions.

Madhav then decided to address the media and back his action. According to a The Week report, he said he saluted his former superior when he came across him on the day of vote counting, i.e., May 23. “I saluted the DSP first and then he responded to me. I adore him. It was mutual respect,” he added.

Madhav made headlines in the recent past for locking horns with JC Diwakar Reddy, a TDP leader and former MP from Anantapur. The verbal exchange began over the outbreak of violence in a village. Reddy, who is notorious for making controversial remarks, called the police “hijras” (eunuchs) for not being able to adequately tackle the situation.

Retorting to the comments, Madhav warned that the MP, or anyone, degrading the police force would have to face strict action. Instead of backing out, Reddy dared Madhav into a duel.

That’s when the police officer decided to quit the force and join politics. This viral photograph only added to Madhav’s goodwill, with scores of people coming forward and upholding his “simplicity” and “humility”.

 
First Published on May 28, 2019 04:07 pm

tags #General Election 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Spot Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in these throwback pictures by Bina ...

Exclusive: Television actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary jailed for knife attac ...

Chris Hemsworth finds Siddhant Chaturvedi 'worthy' of Thor's hammer

World Cup 2019: Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and others; meet the singles f ...

Kaafir trailer: Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina's performances make the show ...

Menstrual Hygiene Day: Akshay Kumar the ‘PadMan’ shares an inspiri ...

2019 World Cup: MS Dhoni makes his debut on Yuzvendra Chahal's famous ...

Madhuri Dixit Nene opens up about Kalank's failure

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

ICC World Cup 2019 | Steyn Ruled Out of Opening Game Against England

Suspended for Predicting BJP Win, Ujjain Professor Says Modi Governmen ...

Odisha Mountaineer Kalpana Dash’s Mortal Remains Retrieved in Nepal; ...

Remember the Differently Abled Delivery Guy? Zomato Just Gifted him an ...

Payal Tadvi Suicide Case: Accused Doctor Bhakti Mehere Arrested, NCW U ...

Roland Garros: Juan Martin del Potro Powers into Second Round of Frenc ...

Varun Dhawan Cheering for Team India Ahead of World Cup 2019 is All of ...

Motorcycle-borne Men Open Fire at Police Party in Karnal, Free Convict

Divine Intervention? Photobombing Dove Saves German Motorist From Spee ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Liquidity crisis is spoiling the realty party: What the industry expec ...

3 West Bengal MLAs, several councillors join BJP in Delhi

Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses to end marginally higher, Nifty abov ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who coined term 'Hinduv ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched, pricing starts at Rs 32,990, Rs 39, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.