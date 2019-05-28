The pic of an MP saluting a cop went viral: Here’s why

When the picture of a Member of Parliament saluting a police officer went viral recently, the netizens could not help but wonder why a parliamentarian would bow down before a cop. Here’s the story behind the photograph.

Gorantla Madhav is now an elected MP from Hindupur constituency in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district. Before taking to politics, Madhav was a Circle Inspector from Kadiri.

A YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate, he won from the Hindupur parliamentary constituency by a huge majority of nearly 1.5 lakh votes against Kristappa Nimmala, the sitting Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP.

Recently, a picture of Madhav exchanging pleasantries with Mahboob Basha, his former boss and CID Deputy Superintendent of Police, went viral on the internet. In the photo, both could be seen saluting each other in the presence of other cops.

Soon after the photo went viral, Twitter went abuzz with “protocol” discussions.

Madhav then decided to address the media and back his action. According to a The Week report, he said he saluted his former superior when he came across him on the day of vote counting, i.e., May 23. “I saluted the DSP first and then he responded to me. I adore him. It was mutual respect,” he added.

Madhav made headlines in the recent past for locking horns with JC Diwakar Reddy, a TDP leader and former MP from Anantapur. The verbal exchange began over the outbreak of violence in a village. Reddy, who is notorious for making controversial remarks, called the police “hijras” (eunuchs) for not being able to adequately tackle the situation.

Retorting to the comments, Madhav warned that the MP, or anyone, degrading the police force would have to face strict action. Instead of backing out, Reddy dared Madhav into a duel.

That’s when the police officer decided to quit the force and join politics. This viral photograph only added to Madhav’s goodwill, with scores of people coming forward and upholding his “simplicity” and “humility”.