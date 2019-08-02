App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

TMC launches new online campaign 'Mamata My Pride': Party sources

Buffeted by reverses in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the West Bengal CM on July 29 had launched a helpline number and a website to enable people to have a direct interface with party functionaries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Three days after launching a massive outreach campaign, the Trinamool Congress leadership on August 2  launched a new online campaign, where people would share with netizens why they were proud of the achievements of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC came out with a new twitter page and hashtag 'Amar Gorbo Mamata' (Mamata My Pride) where netizens were asked to describe why they feel Banerjee is their pride, given the kind of developmental work her government has done in the last eight years.

"On Twitter and on other social media platform, people can share their experiences on why they are proud of Mamata Banerjee. They would share those experiences on 'Amar Gorbo Mamata'. We are all proud of our Didi, now we would get to know other's experiences and share them on social media," a senior TMC leader said.

Close
Buffeted by reverses in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the West Bengal chief minister on July 29 had launched helpline number 9137091370 and website www.didikebolo.com to enable people to have a direct interface with party functionaries.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.