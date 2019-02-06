App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The 'most liked egg' on Instagram has cracked and it has an important message

The picture of the egg got over 18million likes in nine days and became the most liked picture on Instagram, beating Kylie Jenner's photo

Pranav Hegde
Image source: world_record_egg on Instagram
Whatsapp

Remember the picture of an egg that became the most liked picture on Instagram? Yes, the very same World Record Egg that beat Kylie Jenner’s photo (with 18 million likes) and got over 52 million likes.

That egg has cracked, leaving an important message for everybody.

Eugene, the egg, cracked after “feeling the pressure” that it received from people around the world. A video was uploaded on the account’s page while it cracked and revealed the message.

The message was about people suffering mentally due to pressure on social media and other mediums. The clip further had a message on how talking to someone can help people suffering from any mental health issue.

“The pressure of social media is getting to me. If you’re struggling too, talk to someone. We got this”, the clip stated. 

The 30-second video also had a caption which read, “Phew! I feel so much better now. If you’re feeling the pressure, visit talkingegg.info to find out more. Let’s build this list together”. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtdYQwincYv/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

The world record egg collaborated with streaming service Hulu to give the message. The clip was also released during the Super Bowl on Sunday. It spoke about mental health and the stigma surrounding it.

Further, it stated how talking to someone about mental health issues can help them. The URL talkingegg.info leads to a page which has a hyperlinked list of organisations from various countries that are associated or talk about mental health issues.

The website lists out Indian non-profit organisations like It’s Ok To Talk, Aasra, The Live Love Laugh Foundation. The campaign has received appreciation from people on social media.


First Published on Feb 6, 2019 02:50 pm

tags #egg #most liked egg #most liked photo on Instagram

