Kylie Jenner beats Ariana Grande to become most followed woman on Instagram, crosses 300 million followers

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child with partner, rapper Travis Scott.

With over 300 million followers, makeup mogul and social media personality Kylie Jenner is now the most-followed woman on Instagram, beating singer Ariana Grande.

Kylie Jenner, 24, rose to fame as part of the hit reality television show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," appearing alongside her celebrity sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

She made her foray into the business world by setting up the hugely successful make-up company Kylie Cosmetics.

She is pregnant with her second child with partner, rapper Travis Scott. Last week, she posted a photo of her bump, captioning it, “I am woman”. She announced her second pregnancy in September last year.

Meanwhile, football star Cristiano Ronaldo is the most-follower person on the social media platform, with 389 million followers. Fellow footballer Lionel Messi has also over 300 million followers.

When it comes to the most-“liked” photo on Instagram, the image of an egg continues to top the list, much ahead of Jenner’s 2018 post when her post announcing the arrival of her daughter with Scott, Stormi. While her photo has over over 18 million “likes”, the egg photo has collected over 55.5 “likes”.

In March 2019, Forbes featured Jenner as the youngest self-made billionaire ever. But controversy broke out in 2020 after the magazine said she no longer deserves the title, but Jenner pushing back.