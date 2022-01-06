MARKET NEWS

With 55.5 million likes, this egg image is still Instagram's most liked photo, reveals Guinness World Records

Reality star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner set the record in February 2018 when her post announcing the arrival of her baby daughter, Stormi, topped 18 million likes. The photo of the egg toppled her record in days.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 09:01 PM IST
Shared on January 4, 2019, the photo had gathered over 30 million likes within the next 10 days.

In 2019, a photograph of a hen's egg has emerged victorious in a viral effort to surpass reality star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner's record for the 'most liked image on Instagram'.  The photo had over 30 million likes.

Three years later, the photo--uploaded by @world_record_egg--has collected over 55.5 million likes and it continues to be the most liked image on Instagram, revealed Guinness World Records in a tweet recently.

Posted on January 4, 2019, the image bore the caption: "Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this."

Ten days later, the photo of the egg duly surpassed the reality TV star's total, reaching 30.5 million likes during that afternoon, the Guinness World Records stated.

Close

Jenner set the record in February 2018 when her post announcing the arrival of her baby daughter, Stormi, topped 18 million likes.

Responding to the new achievement on Instagram Stories, the anonymous account for the Egg Gang had posted: "This is madness. What a time to be alive. Thank you so much for all of your support and messages. I'm gonna try and get back to as many of you as possible. But for now I need to sleep. It doesn't end here though, we're only just getting started. #EggGang Mic drop."

Most Twitter users reacted enthusiastically to the announcement with a user @trixatory commenting, "I don’t know if I feel sad about 55.5 million liking an image of an egg or happy because the photo of an egg broke the previous record."

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Guinness World Records #Instagram #Kylie Jenner
first published: Jan 6, 2022 08:35 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.