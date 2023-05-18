The Delhi woman who quit her LinkedIn job to travel the world: ‘I was burnt out’

Aakanksha Monga quit her job at LinkedIn to travel the world (Image credit: @Aakanksha_99/Twitter)

A Delhi woman who quit her corporate job to travel the world solo says that a feeling of being burnt out contributed to her momentous decision. Yesterday marked exactly one year to the day when Aakanksha Monga quit her job at LinkedIn to take up travelling as a full-time profession. In the 12 months since, she has built a strong social media following by documenting her trips, sharing travel hacks and exploring offbeat destinations.

Monga shared a Twitter post on May 17 commemorating the one-year anniversary of her resignation. “I quit my job at LinkedIn. Last year, on this very date. When I left, I promised to give myself 1 year to focus on my passion and travel the world full time,” she wrote.

After graduating from Delhi’s Hindu College with a degree in commerce in 2020, Monga worked as an analyst at Bain & Company for over a year. She then switched to LinkedIn, taking up a job as a Creator Manager Associate. Barely six months into her new role, however, Monga realised she was feeling burnt-out and wanted to do more.

“When I left I was burnt out, had 250k followers on IG, worked alone,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Delhi woman resigned from her job to take up travelling as a full-time profession. In the one year since, she has travelled to countries like Singapore, Philippines, Spain, Netherlands, Vietnam, Thailand, Germany and several others. By documenting her trips, she has become a full-time content creator with over 7 lakh followers across social media platforms – a huge jump from her earlier 2.5 lakh followers on Instagram.

“I believe that travel is about immersing yourself in new cultures and experiences, and I'm always excited to discover the next hidden gem,” Monga writes on LinkedIn. “Through my travels, I hope to inspire others to step outside their comfort zone and motivate women to break the invisible barriers that surround us!”