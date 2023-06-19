Subway keeps its promise, sponsors date for couple after viral tweet

A few days ago, a user shared a post on Twitter on how her boyfriend had apologised to her by buying her a Subway sandwich. Subway India replied to the post by saying if the post touched the 1000 likes mark, then they would sponsor a date for the couple.
"My bf and I had a fight so this is what he did," she wrote on Twitter with the message shared by her boyfriend that read, "A sub for you cause tum hi ho mera SUB kuch," .
1000 likes and we will sponsor a date for these cutieshttps://t.co/VyYYO0lSQ2
— Subway India (@SubwayIndia) June 15, 2023
there you go <3 https://t.co/p70SH0NHJEpic.twitter.com/3DLQaY35nY
— Subway India (@SubwayIndia) June 18, 2023
"Now you've to sponsor my next date (rare chance). Also, how many likes/RTs for a single like me, for lifetime supplies of Subs?" one user wrote.
"Best Marketing Strategy Ever," another user wrote.
"Sponsor for homeless kids like me. Not these rich kids," a third user wrote.
