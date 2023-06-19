Subway keeps its promise, sponsors date for couple after viral tweet

The girl shared the post about her boyfriend's apology on Thursday and a few days later went on a date sponsored by Subway with her boyfriend. (Photo credit (left); twitter.com/ @0gkushhhh and twitter.com/@SubwayIndia (right)).

A few days ago, a user shared a post on Twitter on how her boyfriend had apologised to her by buying her a Subway sandwich. Subway India replied to the post by saying if the post touched the 1000 likes mark, then they would sponsor a date for the couple.

1000 likes and we will sponsor a date for these cutieshttps://t.co/VyYYO0lSQ2

— Subway India (@SubwayIndia) June 15, 2023

Social media then got into action and ensured that the post touched the 1000 likes mark. Once it did so, Subway India kept their word and sponsored a date for the couple and later posted on Twitter with a caption, "There you go".The post generated several responses, many of whom also asked Subway to sponsor their date in future.

"Now you've to sponsor my next date (rare chance). Also, how many likes/RTs for a single like me, for lifetime supplies of Subs?" one user wrote.

"Best Marketing Strategy Ever," another user wrote.

"Sponsor for homeless kids like me. Not these rich kids," a third user wrote.

