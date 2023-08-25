LEX — Subway/Roark: PE firm adds sandwiches to the menu

Aug 25, 2023 / 12:23 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

At $9.6bn, Roark is paying about 12 times ebitda for Subway. Rival chains including McDonald’s and KFC owner Yum Brands command higher multiples. (Source: Reuters/File)

Roark Capital has found its hero in foot-long sandwiches. The private equity firm has struck a deal to buy Subway, the privately held US chain, following a months-long auction process. Financial terms were not disclosed but the purchase price is understood to value Subway at about $9.6bn including debt. That would make it the third-biggest transaction in the restaurant industry. That is a lot of dough. Roark is no stranger to the food trade. It controls Inspire Brands, which bought...