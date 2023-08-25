English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    LEX — Subway/Roark: PE firm adds sandwiches to the menu

    US fast-food chain is one of the biggest globally but has struggled in recent years against fresher rivals

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 25, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    LEX — Subway/Roark: PE firm adds sandwiches to the menu

    At $9.6bn, Roark is paying about 12 times ebitda for Subway. Rival chains including McDonald’s and KFC owner Yum Brands command higher multiples. (Source: Reuters/File)

    Roark Capital has found its hero in foot-long sandwiches. The private equity firm has struck a deal to buy Subway, the privately held US chain, following a months-long auction process. Financial terms were not disclosed but the purchase price is understood to value Subway at about $9.6bn including debt. That would make it the third-biggest transaction in the restaurant industry. That is a lot of dough. Roark is no stranger to the food trade. It controls Inspire Brands, which bought...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Slowdown fears trip bond yields

      Aug 24, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama August 24 edition: BRICS to lay ground work for G20 meet, a slight uptick in private sector capex, SC ha...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers