Rashid Khan and other Gujarat Titans players play a game of 'gully cricket'. Watch

Rashid Khan batted and bowled during a game of 'gully cricket'. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by twitter.com/@gujarat_titans).

Reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans are having yet another fine season in the competition and are placed on top of the table, with 17 points in 11 matches heading into the business end of the tournament.

In further proof about the upbeat mood within the camp, three players from the franchise- Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed and Odean Smith- played "gully cricket" in Gandhinagar, recently.

In a video released on Twitter, the three players can be seen stepping out of their cars and asking the locals on the streets whether they could play a game with them. Towards the end of the video, fans can be seen clicking photos with the trio.

The Titans next play five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium on Friday.

Earlier in the season, Khan became the first players in the Titans' history to take a hat-trick when he removed Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur off three consecutive balls. It was also the first hat-trick of IPL 2023.

On the unavailability of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, Khan has also led the franchise, this season.

