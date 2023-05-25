Akash Madhwal: The engineer breaking IPL records for Mumbai Indians

In 2022, Akash Madhwal was roped in as a net bowler by Mumbai Indians and was later added to the main squad after Surya Kumar Yadav sustained an injury.

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians progressed through to Qualifier 2 of the 2023 IPL after beating Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in Chennai on Wednesday.

The starring role in the win was played by 29-year-old Uttarakhand fast bowler Akash Madhwal, who took figures of 5 for 5 in 3.3 overs.

Here are five things to know about Akash Madhwal:

