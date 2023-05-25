Akash Madhwal: The engineer breaking IPL records for Mumbai Indians

In 2022, Akash Madhwal was roped in as a net bowler by Mumbai Indians and was later added to the main squad after Surya Kumar Yadav sustained an injury.
Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians progressed through to Qualifier 2 of the 2023 IPL after beating Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in Chennai on Wednesday.
The starring role in the win was played by 29-year-old Uttarakhand fast bowler Akash Madhwal, who took figures of 5 for 5 in 3.3 overs.
Here are five things to know about Akash Madhwal:
- Madhwal is from Dhandera region of Roorkee in Uttarakhand and was merely playing tennis ball cricket until four years ago. In 2019, he attended the state trials which is where he was spotted by then coach Wasim Jaffer and current coach Manish Jha.
- Madhwal and Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant are neighbours in Uttarakhand. Madhwal is an engineering graduate and learnt his skill under Avtar Singh-the same coach who trained Pant in Uttarakhand before he shifted states and moved to Delhi. "Akash’s home is in front of Rishabh’s. They are neighbours. Rishabh has played under me before he went to Delhi to train under the late Tarak Sinha sir," Singh told The Indian Express.
- Before the 2022 domestic season, Madhwal was appointed captain of Uttarakhand's white-ball teams.
- In 2022, Madhwal was roped in as a net bowler by Mumbai Indians and was later added to the main squad after Surya Kumar Yadav sustained an injury. In the absence of experienced players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Jhye Richardson and Jofra Archer, Madhwal has rose to the occasion taking 13 wickets in seven matches so far.
- On Wednesday, in the eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants Madhwal took figures of 5 for 5- the best figures taken by any bowler in an IPL Playoff game- to help the five-time champions win by 81 runs and progress to the second qualifier on Friday.