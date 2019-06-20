World Cup 2019: Here’s why team India will don orange jerseys in England match

Indian cricket fans won’t be “bleeding blue” while watching the match against England on June 30. Team India will be wearing an orange jersey for this World Cup 2019 match. So, why will the team that has otherwise been sporting a blue kit for the World Cup turn up in a different colour for this game?

Since England is hosting the 2019 World Cup, it has the right to wear the blue jersey and retain its kits throughout the World Cup. Speculations about what colour India would choose were rife since the time ICC had announced that all countries barring the hosts would have to sport two different coloured kits – the “home” and “away” kits.

According to an India Today report, Virat Kohli's team will be wearing an orange-coloured jersey in the match against England. The new jersey may have blue splattered on the collar.

The ICC stated in a press release: “For televised ICC events, all participating teams will be required to provide two different coloured kits, except for the host country, which will be granted the right to stick to only one coloured kit in all matches throughout the event. The teams will be notified which colour kit they will have to wear for each match in advance.”

Notably, the South African team had donned yellow jerseys instead of their green one for their second World Cup 2019 match against Bangladesh, since the latter also wore green kits on June 2. The “away” kit unveiled by Bangladesh is reportedly largely red in colour.

Before playing the match against England, India will be up against Afghanistan on June 22 and the West Indies on June 27.

For the match scheduled on June 22, the Afghanistan team might have to switch their kits as both the countries wear blue jerseys. As per the ICC World Cup 2019 schedule, the upcoming match will be regarded as a “home” game for India.

The Afghanistan team has already announced that their away kit will be dominantly red with blue splattering on their shirts.