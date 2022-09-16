Roger Federer's longtime coach reflects on his best memories with him

Severin Luthi has been associated with Roger Federer since 2007.

Roger Federer's longtime coach Severin Luthi is looking back on his best memories with the tennis great after he announced his plans to retire from the game.

Severin Luthi, a former tennis player, has been associated with Roger Federer since 2007. The star pair has won several Grand Slam titles.

Luthi said in an interview with sports journalist Simon Graf that the world, while expressing sadness about Federer's retirement, should also be happy about all that they could experience with him.



I’ve had the chance to talk to Severin Lüthi about @rogerfederer. A few excerpts. About the decision to retire: «He just did not make enough progress. He's 41, been on the tour for so long, he's played over 1500 matches. His retirement is a combination of these factors.» (1/8)

— Simon Graf (@SimonGraf1) September 16, 2022

Asked about his best memories with Federer, Luthi said: "The last Wimbledon title (2017), his comeback in Australia (2017) when nobody expected him to win, the Davis Cup victory in Lille (2014), and Olympic gold in doubles with Stan Wawrinka (2008 in Beijing). And Paris (2009)."

Federer's retirement means Luthi will have decisions of his own to make.

He told Swiss website Blick he has received some requests for coaching.

"It has been difficult for me in the last few months," Luthi said, according to a translation provided by UK newspaper The Daily Express. "I had some requests for coaching. I realized that I'm not ready to decide anything there. I felt like the book had to be finished first. Then I'll definitely continue. I have certain things prepared and plans for the future."

Federer announced his plans to retire from tennis in a poignant letter on September 15, in which he opened up about his injuries and surgeries.

"I've worked hard to return to full competitive form," the 41-year-old told his millions of admirers around the world. "But I also know my body's capacities and limits."

"I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible," Federer added.

Federer's last tournament will be next week's Laver Cup.