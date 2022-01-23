Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan named ICC men's T20I cricketer of the year for 2021

Muhammad Rizwan aggregated a staggering 1,326 runs in only 29 matches at an average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89 last year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday named Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as the T20I Cricketer of the Year for his sheer "consistency, indomitable spirit and plenty of breathtaking knocks" last year.



Sheer Consistency, indomitable spirit and some breathtaking knocks

"The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman ruled the roost in 2021 when it came to the shortest format of the game," the ICC said of Rizwan after crowning him as the top T20I player of the year.

Earlier this week, the ICC had also included Rizwan in its T20I team of the year featuring two more Pakistani players — Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The player aggregated a staggering 1,326 runs in only 29 matches at an average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89 last year.

The 29-year-old has set his eyes on improving his record in 2022.

In an interview with Geo News, when asked about his averages in the initial days of his career, Rizwan said: “I never think about averages, those who think about averages, remain average players.”

“It was probably due to the team’s requirement or may be there was no place for me in the top order then. I’ve also batted at the eighth position for my team — and I don’t blame anyone for that as it was a requirement then, but it is true that it wasn’t helping my batting then,” he added.

Rizwan, referring to his performance in 2021, said that he feels that whatever he lost in his initial days as far as scoring runs was concerned was covered in just one year. But, he added that he wants to improve his record and do even better than before in the year to come.

According to ICC, Rizwan was also "as solid as ever behind the stumps", playing a key role in Pakistan's run to the semi-final during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, where he ended up as the third-highest run-scorer.

He also scored the maiden T20I century of his career against South Africa in Lahore early in the year and ended it continuing his form with a "brilliant knock" of 87 against West Indies in Karachi, reports Dawn.

"With another T20 World Cup coming up next year, Pakistan will hope that Rizwan continues in the same vein," said the ICC.

The global cricket body also appreciated Rizwan for his impressive innings in the World T20 fixture against India that helped Pakistan beat its arch-rivals for the first time in any world cup.

