Mohammad Hafeez thanks fans for support after retiring from international cricket

Thanking fans, Mohammad Hafeez added that the pride and dignity he had earned during his career was his best achievement. "Thank you all for 18 years of support. Maintaining highest level of pride and dignity always is my most valuable achievement," the veteran Pakistan cricketer said.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez gestures while announcing his retirement from international cricket during a press conference in Lahore on January 3. (Image credit: AFP)

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, thanked his fans for supporting him during a career spanning nearly two decades.

Hafeez, who captained his national team in every format of the game, represented Pakistan in 392 international matches in which he scored 12,789 runs and took 253 wickets.

In a tweet announcing his retirement, the 41-year-old top-order batter and off-spinner said, "My journey of pride representing Pakistan came to an end and I am proudly retiring from international cricket with great satisfaction and joy."

Close

"I have earned and accomplished more than I had initially envisaged and for that, I am thankful to all my fellow cricketers, captains, support staff and the Pakistan Cricket Board...," Hafeez said in a statement posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"I am extremely fortunate, lucky and proud to have been considered worthy of donning the national kit with Pakistan emblem for 18 years. When you have a professional career as long as mine, you're bound to have your share of highs and lows, and I was no different," he said adding that his family had to make big sacrifices to ensure that he achieved his aspirations of representing Pakistan at a global stage.

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez plays a shot during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 7, 2021. (Image credit: AFP) Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez plays a shot during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 7, 2021. (Image credit: AFP)

Besides, Hafeez also earned nine Player-of-the-Series awards, which made him joint-second in the all-time list with Imran Khan, Inzamam and Waqar Younis. He was a member of the Pakistan side that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England and Wales. He was a member of the Pakistan side that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England and Wales.

In the ICC player rankings, Hafeez achieved highest Test rankings of 22nd in batting, 29th in bowling and fifth in all-rounders. In the ODI rankings, Hafeez's highest was a 13th place in March 2014, while he topped the bowling and all-rounder charts in August 2012 and January 2013, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Mohammad Hafeez #Pakistan #Pakistan cricket #Pakistan Cricket Board #PCB
first published: Jan 4, 2022 12:51 pm

