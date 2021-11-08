T20 World Cup 2021: India-Pakistan most viewed match, reaches 167 million viewers on TV

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, the India-Pakistan match that took place on October 24 was the most viewed game of the tournament so far, reaching 167 million viewers on TV.

The match surpassed the previous high in terms of reach recorded during India-West Indies 2016 ICC World T20 semi-finals, which saw 136 million views and 60,000 average minute audience (AMA).

The India-Pakistan match during the T20 World Cup this year has recorded higher reach than the top five matches during World T20 in 2016.

Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), a TV audience measurement service, defines AMA as the number of individuals of a target audience who view an event, averaged across minutes.

During the 2016 World T20 tournament, the match between India and Australia reached 131 million viewers on TV and recorded 57,000 AMA.

India's clash against Bangladesh in the same tournament recorded reach of 113 million and AMA of 45,000.

The other two matches during the World T20 include India's match against Pakistan and its clash with New Zealand. While the India-Pakistan match reached 112 million viewers on TV, the India-New Zealand match registered reach of 94 million. Also, the India-Pakistan match registered 54,000 AMA and the India-New Zealand match recorded 34,000 AMA.

On the digital front, Disney+Hotstar, the official streaming partner of the T20 men's World Cup, attracted 12 million viewers at its peak to the high-octane India-Pakistan faceoff in the cricket tournament in Abu Dhabi. While the India-Pakistan match did not set any new records on the over the top (OTT) platform in terms of viewership, it did come close to one of the highest numbers Disney+Hotstar has attracted so far.

When it comes to overall reach of the ongoing cricket tournament, Star India, the official broadcaster of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, noted that the tournament has registered a cumulative reach of 238 million till last week which includes qualifiers and first 12 games of Super 12 stage.

The overall consumption reached 47 billion minutes, according to BARC.

While Star India has recorded strong viewership for the T20 World Cup 2021 so far, India's exit from the tournament may impact the viewership on TV.