Laureus World Sports Awards 2020: From Tendulkar to Messi, here's the complete list of winners

Lifetime Achievement Award | Dirk Nowitzki | One of the biggest honours of the night went to German basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki. Widely regarded to be the greatest European basketball player ever, Nowitzki spent his entire 21-year career at the Dallas Mavericks. He retired at the end of the 2018-19 season, and will go down in history as the only player to record at least 31,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists, 1,000 steals, 1,000 blocks and 1,000 three-pointers. (Image: AP)