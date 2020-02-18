Laureus World Sports Awards 2020: From Tendulkar to Messi, here's the complete list of winners

Here is the complete list of winners from the Laureus Awards 2020 which were held in Berlin, Germany. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Best Sporting Moment | Sachin Tendulkar being carried on the shoulders of his teammates following the 2011 World Cup victory at the Wankhede Stadium was awarded the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment in the last 20 years. The moment was titled, 'Carried on the shoulders of a nation', and received the maximum number of votes by the fans. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Sportsman of the Year | Lionel Messi and Lewis Hamilton | Messi became the first footballer to win the World Sportsman of the Year award. The footballer picked up a record sixth Ballon d’Or in 2019. He shared the award with Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton who was crowned F1 World Champion for the sixth time in November 2019. (Image: Reuters, AP) 3/11 Sportswoman of the Year | Simone Biles | 22-year-old United States gymnast Biles was crowned World Sportswoman of the Year for the second consecutive year. Biles won five gold medals at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, making her the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Comeback of the Year | Sophia Floersch | The teenage racing driver who suffered severe injuries in a crash at the 2018 Macau Grand Prix won the award for ‘Comeback of the Year.’ The 19-year-old suffered a fractured spine after the horrifying crash but was back racing within four months of the crash and was back in Macau in November for the 2019 event. (Image: AP) 5/11 Team of the Year | South Africa Men's Rugby Team | The Springboks were able to see off competition from Jurgen Klopp’s UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool. South Africa lifted the Rugby World Cup in Japan in November 2019, winning the trophy for a record-equalling third time. (Image: AP) 6/11 Breakthrough of the Year | Egan Bernal | Tour de France winner Bernal who became the first Colombian to win the prestigious race was awarded with the Breakthrough of the Year award. Bernal was also the youngest rider to claim victory at the Tour de France. (Image: AP) 7/11 Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award | Oksana Masters | Masters, who was born with deformities caused by radiation from Chernobyl, had a superb 2019, winning five gold medals and a silver at the World Para Nordic Skiing Championships, and the cross-country overall World Cup title. (Image: AP) 8/11 World Action Sportsperson of the Year | Chloe Kim | Snowboarder Kim won her second straight Action Sportsperson of the Year award. At the 2018 Winter Olympics, she became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal when she won gold in the women's snowboard halfpipe at 17 years old. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Exceptional Achievement Award | Spanish Basketball Federation | Spanish men's basketball team who were crowned world champions last year were beaten to the ‘Team of the Year’ award by the Springboks but picked the feat was recognized by the ‘Exceptional Achievement Award’ given to the Spanish Basketball Federation. (Image: AP) 10/11 Sport for Good Award | South Bronx United | South Bronx United, a program which uses the sport of football to change the lives of young people from underserved communities in New York, was announced as the recipients of the 2020 Laureus Sport for Good Award. (Image: AP) 11/11 Lifetime Achievement Award | Dirk Nowitzki | One of the biggest honours of the night went to German basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki. Widely regarded to be the greatest European basketball player ever, Nowitzki spent his entire 21-year career at the Dallas Mavericks. He retired at the end of the 2018-19 season, and will go down in history as the only player to record at least 31,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists, 1,000 steals, 1,000 blocks and 1,000 three-pointers. (Image: AP) First Published on Feb 18, 2020 10:26 pm