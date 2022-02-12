Aryan Khan, sister Suhana's IPL auction 'crash course' at KKR table. See pics

IPL auction: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta and KKR CEO Venky Mysore. (Photo: KKR/Twitter)

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan substituted for father superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan today at the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2022 auction today.

KKR shared a few photograph of company CEO Venky Mysore discussing strategy with the ‘Gen-Next’ at the auction in Bengaluru on Twitter. At the table were Aryan, Suhana and actor and KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta. The caption read: “A crash course in IPL auction strategies from the CEO to our Gen-Next”.

While this is 21-year-old Suhana Khan’s first IPL auction, Aryan, 24, had attended last year’s too. Jahnavi Mehta, 19, was the youngest bidder at last year’s auction.

On Friday, Aryan and Suhana were also spotted at the KKR table during the pre-auction briefing. The photos from the event went viral on social media.

This is one of Aryan Khan’s rare public appearances since he was granted bail in an alleged drugs case last year. Shah Rukh Khan, 55, was missing from today’s event.

While Suhana wore a white jacket over a top, Aryan was dressed in a black jacket and white t-shirt.

600 players will be going under the hammer for the next two days and this year will be the biggest IPL auction since 2018.