IPL 2022: Where to watch, live-streaming matches, full schedule. All details here

IPL 2022's first match is between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Indian Premier League’s 15th edition is all set to begin on March 26, Saturday. Two new franchises have been added to the tournament and this time IPL will have 10 teams instead of eight. The two new additions to the game are Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The matches will be held in four stadiums in Mumbai and Pune. The final match will take place on May 29.

Where to watch IPL 2022 online?

All IPL matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app.

Where to watch IPL matches on TV?

On television, the match can be watched on the Star Sports network on channels Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 4, Star Sports HD1.

How to buy tickets for IPL 2022?

The IPL announced today that audience will be allowed inside stadiums with an occupancy rate of 25% as per COVID-19 protocols. Tickets can be purchased starting March 23 from 12 pm on the official website www.iplt20.com . Tickets can also be bought on www.BookMyShow.com . Book My Show had earlier tweeted a short clip teasing ‘stadium pe milo’ (meet at the stadium).

The Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host 20 matches each. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the MCA International Stadium in Pune will host 15 matches each, the BCCI said in a statement.

When and where to watch the first IPL match?

The first IPL 2022 match will be held between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26 at 7.30 pm.

What is the full IPL 2022 schedule?

The 10 IPL teams have been divided into two groups. Group A consists of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants while Group B has Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

You can see the full schedule of all 70 league matches