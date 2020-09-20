IPL 2020 | A more balanced side, Delhi Capitals have an edge over Kings XI Punjab

Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab on September 20 in the second game of the Indian Premier League’s 2020 edition. Here is a lowdown on the match:

The similarities

Neither Delhi Capitals nor Kings XI Punjab have won the IPL trophy in the last twelve seasons. Both teams have a history of sacking captains and have put trust in young talent this season. Shreyas Iyer will lead Delhi’s charge while KL Rahul will captain the Punjab side. The two teams have legends for coaches. One of India’s greatest bowlers Anil Kumble will be in the box for Punjab and will be reviving his rivalry with former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, the head coach of Delhi.

The opening pairs

If young Prithvi Shaw is flamboyant for Delhi, then Punjab has perhaps a touch better opener in captain Rahul. The second opener for Delhi is Shikhar Dhawan who has to prove himself again after being sidelined for India in Test and T20 matches. His Punjab counterpart Mayank Agarwal is the reason for Dhawan’s ouster from the Test team. If Mayank can make a mark as an opener in IPL, he may replace Dhawan in white-ball cricket as well.

Also read: IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match report

Caribbean calypso at number 3

Two of the most talented West Indian players will battle for supremacy at Number 3. Shimron Hetmyer will take the field for Delhi and Nicholas Pooran will turn out for Punjab.

Battle of the mavericks

Delhi Capitals have got one of the most ferocious hitters in local lad Rishabh Pant. “I’m sure Rishabh will be looking to have a big IPL tournament as he did last year, as he has done the last couple of years for the Capitals... Just watching Rishabh train in the last week, I think he’s really turned the corner in the last week and I’m expecting him once again to have a really big impact on the tournament,” said Ponting during a pre-match virtual press conference.

Ponting wants to ensure that Pant is not burdened by the expectations, as was the case when he was representing India. The Aussie great said his team “as a group” was more than one player and he wanted everyone to chip in.

Punjab can expect Pant-kind of blitzkrieg from the veteran Glenn Maxwell. “The team has been fantastic. We've been getting along great and are looking forward to playing a good brand of cricket and making this season a memorable one," Rahul said.

Also read: IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: Fantasy team picks for the match

Spin edge for Delhi

Punjab may have one of the greatest spinners of all-time as its coach but Delhi have a distinct edge in this department. Such is the embarrassment of riches that Delhi may not even include leg-spinner Amit Mishra, the most prolific bowler in the IPL after Lasith Malinga, in the Playing XI. They have got R Ashwin, Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane, highly rated by Ponting, and Axar Patel. The 19-year-old Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who comes from Khost in Afghanistan, is certain to make the cut.

Test speedsters’ T20 challenge

Ishant Sharma is on the verge of 300 Test wickets for India but in white-ball cricket, especially in IPL, his struggle is well-documented. Similarly, Mohammed Shami is lethal in Test cricket but is yet to master the T20 format. The good thing is that both the seamers have shown glimpses of a turnaround by bowling superbly in the last season and will be keen to make a good start.

Overall, Punjab have a better head-to-head record (14 wins and 10 losses against Capitals) but IPL is all about the moment.

Likely XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Alex Carey, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane and Ishant Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (capt & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, James Neesham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)