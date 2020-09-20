IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: Fantasy team picks for the match

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will begin their 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 20.

The two teams, who have never won the title, are being led by two young captains - Shreyas Iyer (DC) and KL Rahul (KXIP). While it will be the first full season as a captain for Iyer, it will be Rahul’s first time leading the side.

Punjab have won four out of the last five matches against Delhi. However, DC won the last match the two sides played in 2019.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane and Ishant Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain and WK), Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, K Gowtham, James Neesham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammed Shami.

Our fantasy XI:

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, R Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada and Jagadeesha Suchith.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.