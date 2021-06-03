Aakash Chopra gives 55-45 edge to NZ in upcoming India vs New Zealand Test, and advises content creators to not be clones

Screen grab from Aakash Chopra's YouTube channel, which has over 2 million subscribers.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol on June 3, Aakash Chopra talks about the importance of “embracing reality”.

Chopra, 43, accepted long ago that while he had played lots of cricket, including some for India, his words were not going to immediately have the weight of Sunil Gavaskar’s or Kapil Dev’s, at least not if he was sharing the mic with them.

He embraced the reality that he would have to chip away and find his own place in the competitive Indian cricket commentary and content space.

What Chopra did have was, one, technical knowledge: he played 10 Tests for India, won three Ranji Trophy titles and scored more than 10,000 runs in first-class cricket. Two, he had been a columnist and author, and clearly had the ability to express his thoughts. Three, he had chef Sanjeev Kapoor's mix of insight and approachability that warmed him to viewers.

Last year, Chopra’s YouTube channel hit two million subscribers. During a message of thanks to viewers, he covered his face in disbelief. Chopra could never hit a heroic century for India in a packed stadium, but now, he could raise his bat to the crowd in a different arena.

Millions of Indians want to create cricket content. Not many have Chopra’s playing experience. Asked what basic requirements they would need to become successful creators, Chopra says, “If you’ve not played the game, it is a bit of a disadvantage, because audiences want to listen to people who have some amount of credibility in some form or shape. And we all face this at different levels. If I’m sitting with someone who has played 100 Tests, say, Sunil Gavaskar or Kapil Dev, obviously, their words are going to be taken far more seriously as compared to what I have to say on the same platform. This is the reality everyone should embrace.”

But this realization, like all types of mature acceptance, is liberating, and takes a person forward. “Because then you are honest with your work, you don’t assume things,” says Chopra, one of the few Indian cricketers who apologises for not returning a call. “But then you have to dedicatedly tick all other boxes, so that people don’t punch holes in your theory or knowledge. And if there are still some loopholes, then you have to be receptive to the criticism and say, ‘I need to get better’. If I haven’t played a 100 Tests and when I’m around those who have, I hang on to every word they say.”

Chopra warns against the lure of creating click-bait material. “Stay away from sensationalism,” he says. “It may give you a few more views to begin with, but it doesn’t go far. Credibility will only come if you stick to the facts. Also, have your own style, develop your own stuff, don’t follow somebody else, because you don’t want to be a clone. And do things you are comfortable with.”

And good hair helps, doesn’t it?

Chopra, always well-coiffed, and who has also learnt how to furrow his brow and raise an eyebrow, laughs.

“Dad’s genes,” he says.

My question is meant to be rhetorical, a joke, but as often happens, it opens a new, insightful strand of conversation.

“You have to be presentable, right? I do my hair every day, shave almost every day, even during the lockdown. Because it (content) is a visual medium,” Chopra says. “If you are not looking presentable, it’s not really going to cut it. You cringe sometimes when you see people (on screen) who are not properly turned out.”

The same also applies to the background or set in the video.

“There might be a little showpiece or frame in the top right corner,” Chopra says. “Now, if it’s not there, nobody would notice it consciously. But when it is there it just fills up the screen nicely.”

On the subject of the World Test Championship final, Chopra sees a small advantage for New Zealand, as they have two Tests against England to prepare for the final.

“A full strength Indian side against a full strength New Zealand side in English conditions, with New Zealand having played a couple of Test matches in advance, I say 55-45 in favour of New Zealand,” says Chopra. “But it should still be a close game. India are very much capable of (winning).”

Chopra gives the example of the longest match in tennis history, when John Isner defeated Nicolas Mahut in 11 hours and five minutes over three days at Wimbledon 2010, to illustrate how much humans can extend themselves when thrown into a testing situation.

“We tend to underestimate what the mind can actually get the body to do,” Chopra says, talking about the readiness of players in case the Test goes into the extra, sixth day. “It is like a marathon, and you may not have practiced for this marathon but the final yard is not going to be an issue for anyone, I feel. It’s like Mahut-Isner match which went on forever. Nobody thought it was humanly possible to play for that long. But they did, even though they were not Rafa (Nadal) or (Novak) Djokovic.”