you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Snoop Dogg is ‘CozomoMedici’, owns over $17 million in NFT

Snoop Dogg, from his official Twitter account on September 21, posted “I am @CozomoMedici” disclosing to his 19.2 million followers that he is behind the pseudonymous crypto Twitter personality and also the one who holds blue chip collection of NFTs worth millions of dollars.

Moneycontrol News
September 22, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
Rapper Snoop Dogg in April, debuted his own NFT collectables titled ‘A Journey with the Dogg’. [Image: Shutterstock]

Rapper Snoop Dogg in April, debuted his own NFT collectables titled 'A Journey with the Dogg'. [Image: Shutterstock]


In a surprising turn of events, rapper Snoop Dogg has revealed that he has been behind the Twitter pseudonym who is well known for collecting valuable Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs). His wallet contains Ethereum NFTs worth $17 million that includes nine CryptoPunks, Decrypt reported.

Snoop Dogg, from his official Twitter account on September 21, posted “I am @CozomoMedici” disclosing to his 19.2 million followers that he is behind the pseudonymous crypto Twitter personality and also the one who holds a blue chip collection of NFTs worth millions of dollars.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique digital assets that cannot be easily exchanged. They are often likened to physical collectible items such as paintings

The rapper, in April, debuted his own NFT collectables titled ‘A Journey with the Dogg’. The collection brought together Dogg's memories from his early years with art inspired by the NFT movement including an original track "NFT". A total of eight pieces were available in limited quantities with one piece being auctioned, and another — "Snoop Dogge Coins" — that was open edition piece available for one hour only.

“I've seen the game change over the years from analog to digital and I'm always happier when the technology lets the fans get to connect with the artists. NFT's are an amazing innovation and it is an honor to do my first drop with Crypto.com/NFT,” Snoop Dogg had said at the time.

CozomoMedici’s collection is headlined with nine CryptoPunks, a set of 10,000 pixel-art images, with each being a uniquely generated character, made by Larva Labs in 2017 along with 10 Meebit NFTs, the 3-D avatars of CryptoPunks and some other NFT, according to the report.
Tags: #CryptoPunks #NFT #Snoop Dogg
first published: Sep 22, 2021 11:37 am

