    Shock, grief as Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident: 'Big loss to business world'

    Cyrus Mistry, 54, was the former chairperson of the Tata Group.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 04, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST
    Cyrus Pallonji Mistry | Former Chairman, Tata Group (File Photo: Getty Images)

    Cyrus Mistry, the former chairperson of the Tata Group, died in a road accident in Maharashtra on September 4, causing an outpouring of shock and grief on social media.

    The accident took place near Palghar, Union minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

    "Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise," he added.  "Sincerest condolences to his family members."

     

     

    RPG Group's chairperson Harsh Goenka remembered Mistry as a "friend, a gentleman and a man of substance".

    "He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group," Goenka said.

     

    Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule said Mistry's death was "devastating".

    "Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus."

     


     

    Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted: "Shocked and sad to hear the news of Cyrus Mistry’s death in a road accident. Prayers for him, heartfelt condolences to his family and friends to cope with this tragic loss. Gone too soon, rest in peace."

    Supreme Court lawyer Jaiveer Shergill described Mistry's death as a "big loss to the business community".

     

    Tags: #Cyrus Mistry #Tata Group
    first published: Sep 4, 2022 04:43 pm
