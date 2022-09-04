English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident

    The other two persons travelling with Cyrus Mistry, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat. The accident took place at Charoti in Palghar when his Mercedes was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 04, 2022 / 04:54 PM IST
    Cyrus Pallonji Mistry | Former Chairman, Tata Group (File Photo: Getty Images)

    Cyrus Pallonji Mistry | Former Chairman, Tata Group (File Photo: Getty Images)

    Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on September 4. The accident occurred at Charoti in Palghar when his Mercedes was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

    “The accident took place around 3.15 pm when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” PTI news agency quoted a police official as saying.

    The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

    Mistry was the chairman of Tata Group from 2012 to 2016.

    Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as chairman in December post-Ratan Tata’s retirement.

    Close
    (This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Accident #Cyrus Mistry #Ratan Tata #Tata Group #Tata Sons
    first published: Sep 4, 2022 04:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.