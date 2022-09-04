Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident

Cyrus Pallonji Mistry | Former Chairman, Tata Group (File Photo: Getty Images)

Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on September 4. The accident occurred at Charoti in Palghar when his Mercedes was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

“The accident took place around 3.15 pm when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” PTI news agency quoted a police official as saying.

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

Mistry was the chairman of Tata Group from 2012 to 2016.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as chairman in December post-Ratan Tata’s retirement.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)