Cyrus Mistry Death Latest Updates: Maharashtra Government orders probe

September 04, 2022 / 08:43 PM IST

Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on September 4. The accident occurred at Charoti in Palghar when he was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in his car.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said he is "shocked & deeply pained" at the demise of former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, also said he has instructed the DGP to conduct a detailed investigation.

Speaking on the road accident incident in which Cyrus Mistry lost his life, Palghar police