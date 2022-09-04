Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident: What we know about his co-passengers

Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on Sunday.

Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Group, died in a road accident in Maharashtra on Sunday. The incident occurred at Charoti in Palghar when Cyrus Mistry and three others were returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes.

There were four passengers in the car and while Mistry and another co-passenger did not survive, two others did. Here's what we know so far about Cyrus Mistry's fellow passengers.

Apart from Mistry, the second passenger who died in the accident has been identified as Jahangir Dinshaw Pandole. The other two passengers --Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole -- suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Maharashtra's Kasa.

According to a report in India Today, Dr Anahita Pandole, a gynaecologist at south Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, was at the wheel. She is the wife of Jahangir Dinshaw Pandole.

Read more: Shock, grief as Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident: 'Big loss to the world of commerce and industry,' says PM Modi

The police said that they were later shifted to Rainbow Hospital in Vapi, Gujarat and that Anahita Pandole would be taken to Breach Candy Hospital for further treatment.

Cyrus Mistry is survived by his wife and two sons. One of his close family friends said that his family members were abroad for a function.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and called the demise of Mistry untimely and shocking. The Prime Minister wrote that the former Tata chairman was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess.

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran while expressing condolences to the Mistry family said he was deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry.

"He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age," Chandrasekaran said.

Read more: A glimpse into the life of the now deceased business tycoon Cyrus Mistry