Cyrus Mistry: How international media covered his death

Cyrus Mistry was chairman of Tata Sons from 2012 till October 2016. (File image)

Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Group, died in a road accident in Maharashtra on Sunday. The accident occurred at Charoti in Palghar when his Mercedes was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

Mistry's body has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem examination. Mistry is survived by his wife and two sons. One of his close family friends said that the family members were abroad for a function.

Here is how the international media covered Cyrus Mistry's death

Bloomberg

(excerpts)Cyrus Mistry, scion of one of India’s most illustrious business families and who also formerly headed the nation’s biggest business group, died in a road accident near Mumbai. He was 54.

The car Mistry was in hit a divider on a bridge in Palghar at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, local police confirmed. Mistry and another passenger were killed, while two others injured have been shifted to hospital, assistant police inspector Balasaheb Yamgar said by phone.

The news is the latest blow for the Mistry family, whose patriarch Pallonji Mistry -- Cyrus’s father -- died in June at the age of 93. Their Shapoorji Pallonji Group was founded in 1865 and built luxury hotels, stadiums, palaces and factories across Asia, including the tower wing of the iconic Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai. But the Mistrys were most recently known for a feud with the Tata Group.

Cyrus Mistry, ousted Tata boss and heir to one of India’s oldest fortunes, dies at 54 in road accident

(excerpts)

Cyrus Mistry, the 54-year-old former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, has died in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday.

Mistry was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the $300-billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, in a boardroom coup in 2016, sparking a long-drawn-out legal tussle on which India’s top court eventually ruled in Tata Group’s favour.

Washington Post

Prominent Indian business leader Cyrus Mistry dies at 54 (excerpts)

Cyrus Mistry, an Indian-born Irish businessman and former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in an accident on Sunday after his car crashed into a road divider in western India, police said. He was 54.

The crash occurred on a river bridge in Maharashtra state’s Palghar district near Mumbai, police officer Prakash Gaekwad told reporters.

Mistry served as Tata Sons chairman for five years until he was removed by the board in October 2016. He challenged the board’s decision, but India’s top court upheld his dismissal.